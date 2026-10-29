Key Highlights

Advancing Privacy-Preserving Financial Intelligence: Inverite will evaluate VEIL's integration within its existing AI-driven infrastructure to support its behavioral financial intelligence.

Inverite will evaluate VEIL's integration within its existing AI-driven infrastructure to support its behavioral financial intelligence. Extending Intelligence Across Enterprise AI: The collaboration aims to expand Inverite's intelligence into additional institutional AI applications while keeping sensitive consumer data protected within trusted environments.

The collaboration aims to expand Inverite's intelligence into additional institutional AI applications while keeping sensitive consumer data protected within trusted environments. Expanding Commercial Opportunities: The initiative supports Inverite's strategy to reach more institutions and markets through applications across identity, credit, payments, wealth management and insurance.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company that transforms permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence that powers identity, risk and financial decision-making across financial institutions and enterprise organizations, announced today that it has entered into a pilot agreement with Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. ("IQT") to evaluate the integration of IQT's VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer) technology within Inverite's existing AI-driven financial intelligence infrastructure.

The collaboration is intended to enable Inverite to extend its existing behavioral risk intelligence into a broader range of institutional AI applications, creating new opportunities to serve financial institutions with stringent privacy, security and data governance requirements while keeping underlying sensitive consumer data protected within its trusted environment.

Inverite has built a financial intelligence platform that transforms real-time, consumer-permissioned financial data into actionable insights supporting identity verification, income and affordability assessment, fraud detection and risk decision-making.

As financial institutions expand their use of artificial intelligence, the ability to apply intelligence across systems, organizations and jurisdictions while maintaining control over sensitive information is becoming increasingly important.

VEIL is designed to transform sensitive information into protected, compressed representations that preserve information relevant to machine-learning applications while reducing exposure to the original records.

For Inverite, the strategic opportunity is to extend the reach of its existing financial intelligence across institutional AI environments, creating opportunities to serve more customers, support additional applications, and enter new markets.

Under the agreement, the companies will work toward deploying VEIL within Inverite's existing infrastructure, subject to Inverite's technical and security approvals.

The pilot will focus on two areas;

Predictive Performance: Assessing how VEIL's encoded data representations preserve the predictive performance of Inverite's existing behavioral risk models. Security and Privacy: Evaluating VEIL's security and privacy characteristics, including its ability to protect underlying sensitive information.

The pilot will help inform opportunities for broader integration and commercialization, guided by technical performance, customer requirements, and future commercial agreements.

The collaboration supports Inverite's broader strategy of expanding the commercial reach of its financial intelligence through enterprise distribution, higher-value intelligence products and applications across identity, credit, payments, wealth management and insurance.

"Financial institutions want to leverage advanced financial intelligence while maintaining strong protections around sensitive consumer information," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "We have built the intelligence that helps organizations make better financial decisions. Our opportunity now is to extend that intelligence into more applications, serve more institutions and expand into new markets. VEIL offers a potential enabling technology to support that strategy while reinforcing our established data protection capabilities. The opportunity is to extend our financial intelligence across institutions and markets while the underlying sensitive data remains securely within each client's trusted environment."

"Financial services is a natural market for VEIL because of the enormous value of the information these institutions manage and the challenges associated with using it across AI systems," said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. "Inverite has built a platform that turns consumer financial information into valuable decision intelligence. Through this pilot, we intend to demonstrate how VEIL can help companies like Inverite expand the commercial potential of their existing technology by enabling broader use of that intelligence without exposing original sensitive records. This is exactly the opportunity we see for VEIL across financial services and other data-intensive industries."

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company transforming permissioned financial data into trusted financial intelligence through artificial intelligence and proprietary decisioning signals. The Company's platform enables organizations to verify identity, establish account ownership, assess income and affordability, detect fraud, evaluate risk and make better financial decisions using real-time, permissioned financial data.

Serving banks, fintechs, payment providers, wealth platforms and enterprise organizations, Inverite embeds trusted financial intelligence directly into customer workflows, enabling faster, safer and more intelligent financial interactions.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEIL (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding the proposed deployment and evaluation of VEIL, predictive performance, privacy and security characteristics, potential integration, commercial applications and expansion into additional institutional markets. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, security testing, available resources, regulatory requirements, customer adoption and future commercial arrangements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321500