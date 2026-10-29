BG Pilot software unifies robotic intelligence and warehouse orchestration, advancing Berkshire Grey's leadership in Physical AI and workflow automation

Berkshire Grey, a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group, today announced new AI-enabled enhancements across its robotic automation portfolio, powered by BG Pilot software (BG Pilot), the company's unified AI software platform. The enhancements span advanced perception for robotic trailer unloading, intelligent orchestration for store replenishment, and AI-driven precision packing.

Developed and continuously refined through a decade of real-world warehouse operations, BG Pilot software draws on insights from billions of robotic picks and one of the industry's largest proprietary datasets of real-world robotic picking in commercial warehouse operations.

BG Pilot software addresses one of the most persistent and costly challenges in robotic warehouse automation: variability. The platform enables robots to handle diverse packaging and mixed SKUs while helping warehouse operations adapt to unexpected conditions, changing workflows and fluctuating labor availability.

Long before today's surge of interest in physical AI, Berkshire Grey has been deploying intelligent robotic systems in complex, high-volume environments for customers including FedEx, Meijer and Fanatics. That production experience is embedded in BG Pilot software, enabling robots to perceive, decide and act with enterprise-grade reliability, without turning customers' operations into a training ground.

The enhanced AI capabilities come amid growing demand for Berkshire Grey's robotic automation solutions, with new business opportunities increasing by more than 65% over the past six months.

"Growing demand for warehouse automation and accelerating interest in Physical AI are creating significant opportunities for Berkshire Grey," said Dave Paratore, CEO of Berkshire Grey. "BG Pilot software is central to our ability to meet that demand, enabling us to continually advance our AI capabilities and help enterprises deploy robotic automation against high variability workflows with greater confidence."

Advanced AI Capabilities Across the Warehouse

BG Pilot software is deployed in customer operations today, providing the foundation for new AI-enabled enhancements across Berkshire Grey's Scoop, Stride and Core products.

Scoop Advanced Perception: A multiheaded AI model processes visual and 3D data in real time to identify trailer walls, guide robotic picking, detect obstructions and items requiring human intervention, enabling more adaptive trailer unloading.

A multiheaded AI model processes visual and 3D data in real time to identify trailer walls, guide robotic picking, detect obstructions and items requiring human intervention, enabling more adaptive trailer unloading. Stride Intelligent Orchestration: AI-powered orchestration dynamically coordinates product flow, station assignments and labor resources based on changing demand, shipping priorities and operational constraints to improve fulfillment efficiency.

AI-powered orchestration dynamically coordinates product flow, station assignments and labor resources based on changing demand, shipping priorities and operational constraints to improve fulfillment efficiency. Core Precision Packing: Advanced machine learning, state estimation and robotic control enable intelligent box selection, item placement and high-density packing, maximizing space utilization while accounting for product protection and handling constraints.

Together, these capabilities demonstrate how BG Pilot software combines advanced machine learning with a decade of real-world operational experience to deliver intelligent automation built for the demands of modern warehouses.

Berkshire Grey's continued innovation is supported by a portfolio of more than 1,200 granted and pending patents worldwide across artificial intelligence, robotics, software and fulfillment automation.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, a SoftBank Group wholly owned subsidiary, is a global leader in AI-driven robotics that transforms warehouse and fulfillment operations for parcels and logistics providers, 3PLs, retailers and e-commerce customers. The company provides end-to-end automation solutions at scale across critical, high-volume workflows, from picking and sortation through dock automation. Powered by deep expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence and software, Berkshire Grey enables customers to reduce labor risk, increase throughput and flex operations in response to rapidly changing demand. For additional information, please visit www.berkshiregrey.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Berkshire Grey Media Relations: Annemarie Menelli; press@berkshiregrey.com