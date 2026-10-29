Strategic collaboration expands Lenovo Qira's Personal AI ecosystem, giving users access to Glance's specialized commerce intelligence across supported PCs, tablets and smartphones for more intuitive shopping

Glance today announced an integration with Lenovo that will bring its intelligent shopping experience to supported Lenovo PCs and tablets through Lenovo Qira and to supported Motorola smartphones through Motorola Qira.

Glance is an AI-powered personal shopping platform backed by global technology company InMobi. Its platform supports product discovery, styling and shoppable recommendations, drawing on real-time inventory from more than 400 brands and 15 million products.

Lenovo Motorola Qira is Lenovo's Personal AI system, designed to help people carry relevant context and move tasks forward across supported Lenovo and Motorola devices. With user permission and within OS permissions, it connects context, capabilities and services around the individual, with privacy, choice and control at the center. Its open ecosystem brings together specialized services, including Glance, to support different needs throughout a person's day.

When users make a shopping request through Lenovo Motorola Qira, Glance will help them find products. They will be able to browse and compare recommendations within the chat experience, then visit the retailer's website to complete a purchase. Checkout and payment will be handled by the retailer.

"Shopping is becoming one of the clearest ways AI can turn a person's intent into something useful," saidNaveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi and Glance. "Our collaboration with Lenovo brings Glance's shopping intelligence into Lenovo Qira and Motorola Qira, helping people move from an idea to products and styles that feel right for them. Expanding to PCs for the first time is an important step toward making personal, intelligent shopping available across the devices people use every day."

The strategic collaboration with Lenovo expands Glance's distribution beyond its existing mobile and connected television presence. Building on its relationships with Motorola and other Android brands, Glance will reach PC users for the first time.

"Our vision with Lenovo Motorola Qira is to create AI experiences that understand user intent and connect people with the right capabilities at the right moment," said Dan Dery, Vice President of AI Ecosystem, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. "By integrating Glance's expertise in agentic commerce into Lenovo Motorola Qira, we are taking another step toward making AI more useful, intuitive and seamless across the devices people use every day

Lenovo demonstrated an early version of the Glance-powered experience at Lenovo Innovation World 2026 in Berlin in early September.

About Glance

Glance is an intelligent shopping agent, redefining the commerce experience. Powered by proprietary agentic intelligence and generative AI, Glance delivers a hyper-personalized consumer experience across mobile and TV shaping the new era of shopping. Glance is operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., an associate of global technology leader InMobi, and is backed by Mithril Capital, Google and Jio Platforms. To learn more, visit glance.com.

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For Glance:

Michael McMullan

Berns Co.

mmcmullan@bernsandco.com