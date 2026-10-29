BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Expands into Europe's Trusted Cloud Market with S3NS

BlackLine partners with S3NS to expand its services on a trusted cloud in France, addressing stringent data residency and regulatory requirements.

Thales becomes the first customer to deploy BlackLine's platform on S3NS's PREMI3NS trusted cloud.

The partnership expands BlackLine's secure infrastructure options, enabling regulated organizations to adopt AI-powered financial operations with greater data control.



PARIS and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform for the Office of the CFO, and S3NS, a joint venture controlled by Thales in partnership with Google Cloud, today jointly announced their partnership in France for a new offering hosted on a trusted cloud infrastructure, further expanding BlackLine's European cloud footprint. This strategic alliance enables organizations with stringent data residency and sovereignty requirements to modernize financial operations while maintaining greater control over where and how their data is managed.

Thales, a global leader in Defense, Aerospace, Cyber, and Digital, will be the first customer to implement BlackLine's platform on this new infrastructure. The platform will run on PREMI3NS, the trusted cloud offering from S3NS. To support the rollout, Thales' digital services division will build and operate the local deployment, highlighting the company's dual role as both a flagship customer and a key integration partner.

This investment expands BlackLine's ability to serve organizations operating in highly regulated European environments, where data control, security and regulatory requirements are increasingly important considerations in cloud and AI adoption. "Finance cannot compromise on trust. As AI takes on more consequential work, organizations need confidence not only in the accuracy, transparency, and governance of the technology, but also in where their most sensitive financial data resides and how it is controlled," said Philippe Omer Decugis, Senior Vice President and General Manager for EMEA at BlackLine. "Consequently, data control and regulatory compliance are becoming an increasingly important part of the AI conversation. With this investment, we are giving organizations a path to put trusted AI to work in financial operations while meeting the stringent sovereignty requirements businesses demand."

BlackLine's Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, enables finance and accounting teams to unify data, automate complex processes, and orchestrate workflows, across mission-critical financial operations. Its AI agents execute specialized financial tasks, from preparing account reconciliations to matching transactions, while keeping finance leaders firmly in control. The trusted cloud deployment model brings these capabilities to organizations requiring greater control over the location and operation of their financial data.

"Our mission at S3NS is to enable organizations to modernize with leading cloud technologies while meeting the highest requirements for data control and regulatory compliance," said Cyprien Falque, CEO of S3NS. "By providing the Trusted cloud foundation for BlackLine, we are creating an environment where organizations can adopt advanced financial technology while maintaining the control and protections their most sensitive workloads require."

"Data sovereignty isn't optional for an organization like Thales, it's foundational. Being the first to implement BlackLine's trusted cloud offering reflects our commitment to bringing advanced AI-driven finance capabilities into our operations without compromising on the security and control our business demands," said Stéphanie Pétris, VP Group Finance Transformation at Thales.

This new French offering with S3NS builds on BlackLine's broader investment in security, governance and trusted AI, including its ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System. It is also part of BlackLine's continued expansion of its global cloud footprint and trusted infrastructure, supporting customers as they scale digital finance and AI across increasingly complex environments.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure for the AI era of finance: a future where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust rising together. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, powered by Studio360 and Verity AI, is where the Office of the CFO scales AI across Record-to-Report, Invoice- to-Cash, and the processes where finance owns the controls and demands integrity at every step. By unifying data, embedding AI, and engineering trust into every action, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time. Supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, nearly 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com .

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defense, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion. The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year to Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

About S3NS

An alliance between Thales, a global leader in data protection and cybersecurity, and Google Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud technology providers, S3NS offers public institutions and private companies-seeking to further protect their most sensitive data-highly secure public cloud solutions to support their transition to a trusted cloud, in compliance with the SecNumCloud framework defined by ANSSI, the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems. S3NS is a company incorporated under French law and wholly controlled by Thales.

Media Contact

Marion Bonnet, Thales and S3NS Media Relations Manager

Marion.bonnet@thalesgroup.com

+33 6 60 38 48 92