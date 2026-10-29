Commerce.com, Inc.: Commerce Named as a Challenger in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com (Nasdaq: CMRC), the open commerce ecosystem built to help merchants win as AI reshapes how customers discover and buy, today announced that Gartner has recognized Commerce as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms.1

This marks the company's seventh consecutive year of recognition by Gartner.

"We believe this placement reflects the strength of bringing BigCommerce and Feedonomics together," said Michael Scholz, vice president of product marketing at Commerce. "Merchants want flexibility, and they want to be found wherever their customers are shopping, including on AI platforms. Our open approach gives them both, and we're continuing to invest in agentic commerce, B2B and B2C capabilities, and partner integrations to help brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors grow around the world."

The report evaluated 14 digital commerce platform vendors on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed decisions. According to Gartner, "Gartner defines digital commerce platforms as technology solutions that enable customers or agents to engage or transact for goods and services via interactive, self-service or assisted digital experiences."

To download the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms report, click here: https://www.bigcommerce.com/resources/reports/2026-gartner-report-cdl-report/

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms, By Aditya Vasudevan , Penny Gillespie , Sandy Shen , Jason Daigler , Mike Lowndes , 19 October 2026

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce, the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com