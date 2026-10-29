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WKN: A2QJL2 | ISIN: US1461031064 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NH
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:55
25,800 Euro
-2,27 % -0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTER BANKSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80029,20013:29
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:14 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / The board of directors of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:CARE), the holding company of Carter Bank (the "Bank"), approved a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on October 28, 2026. Based on the closing stock price on October 28, 2026 of $30.22, the annualized dividend yield is 1.32%. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 09, 2026.

About Carter Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Martinsville, VA, Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage and services through its subsidiary Carter Bank. The Company has $4.7 billion in assets and 63 branches in Virginia and North Carolina as of September 30, 2026. For more information or to open an account visit www.carterbank.com.

investorrelations@carterbank.com

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/carter-bankshares-inc.-declares-quarterly-dividend-1243385

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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