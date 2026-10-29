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AF

WKN: 920764 | ISIN: US0427441029 | Ticker-Symbol: BQE
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:01
32,200 Euro
-1,83 % -0,600
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33,80036,40014:32
PR Newswire
29.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $0.31 per Share, and Declares 4th Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Completes Acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp Inc. and Recognizes $15.6 Million in Merger Related Expenses

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. Reported net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.31, versus net income of $11.0 million and EPS of $0.66 for the second quarter of 2026.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable November 23, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2026.

Arrow posted core EPS of $0.97 for the third quarter of 2026. Core results exclude approximately $15.6 million ($0.66 per share) of merger-related expenses ("MRE"1) related to the July 1, 2026 acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank based in Utica, New York ("Acquisition").

This earnings release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 29, 2026 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"We are excited to report our third-quarter financial results, marking the first quarter of financial performance following our acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp. Reflecting the collaboration and commitment of our combined team, Arrow is already delivering on expected benefits from the strategic acquisition with strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion, significant increase in non-interest income, core earnings of $0.97 per share and core ROA growth. We expect to complete the core banking system integration over the next few weeks and remain on track to realize approximately 95 percent of the anticipated cost savings by the first quarter of 2027. We also continued to celebrate our bank's 175th anniversary year by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell in late September. I would like to thank all of our valued team members, both past and present, for their dedication and hard work to mark this milestone as Arrow continues to grow to better serve our expanding communities."

Acquisition Highlights

  • Successfully closed Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. acquisition on July 1, 2026
  • Added approximately $600 million in loans and approximately $900 million in deposits
  • Key purchase accounting items:
    • Loan fair value discount of $26.7 million
      • $21 million, or 3.46%, is expected to amortize over approximately 4.5 years
      • Allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million, or 0.93%, on acquired loans
    • Core deposit intangible of $16.4 million, or 2.62%; expected to amortize over 10 years
    • Goodwill of $44.7 million
  • Core system conversion scheduled for November 7 and 8

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

  • Net Income of $5.7 million (GAAP EPS of $0.31; Core EPS of $0.97 excluding MRE1)
  • Strong organic loan growth of approximately $60 million, 6.8% annualized
  • Net Interest Income of $48.7 million
  • Net Interest Margin of 3.80% (3.81% fully taxable equivalent ("FTE"2)), versus 3.42% (3.43% FTE2) in the prior quarter
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.42%; 1.33% excluding MRE1
  • YTD Net Charge-offs of 0.14%
  • Loan yield of 5.69% versus 5.46% for the previous quarter
  • Cost of retail deposits3 was 1.45% versus 1.61% in the second quarter, benefitting from the Acquisition
  • Purchased Skene Valley Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency in Washington County, NY

Income Statement

  • Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, decreasing from $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2026.
    • Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to $15.6 million of MRE as well as other non-interest expenses due to the Acquisition, as expected cost savings are not yet fully realized.
  • Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $48.7 million, increasing 35.6% from the second quarter of 2026.
    • Total interest and dividend income was $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase from $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was attributable to higher average earning assets driven by the Acquisition. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $19.3 million, an increase from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 as the Acquisition generated an increase in overall deposit balances while simultaneously decreasing the cost of funds.
  • Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2026 increased to 3.81%, compared to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of the Acquisition, which included lower costing deposit balances, while loan yields continued to expand. Net interest margin also benefitted by 14bps, comprised of 9bps related to the net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments and 5bps on the accretion of the acquired investment portfolio.

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in Thousands)


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 68,075


$ 54,610


$ 53,598

Interest Expense

19,342


19,467


19,467

Net Interest Income

48,733


35,143


34,131

Average Earning Assets(A)

5,089,406


4,302,305


4,199,115

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,729,983


3,280,856


3,193,789







Average Yield on Earning Assets(A)

5.31 %


5.04 %


5.06 %

Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities

2.06


2.35


2.42

Net Interest Spread

3.25


2.69


2.64

Net Interest Margin

3.80


3.24


3.22

Net Interest Margin - FTE

3.81


3.25


3.24







(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.






  • Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, which included a $1.6 million specific reserve related to a non-performing commercial loan that was subsequently charged-off in the third quarter of 2026. The third quarter provision was driven by loan growth and net charge-offs.

  • Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $11.4 million, an increase from $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was the result of fee income for services to customers from the Acquisition as well as an increase in insurance commissions. Insurance commissions also included one month of revenue from the Skene Valley Agency, Inc. acquired during the quarter. Other operating income included increased bank-owned life insurance income and a gain on the termination of a portion of the cash flow hedges, as the Acquisition enabled a change to Arrow's asset-liability management strategy.

  • Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $51.8 million, an increase from $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The third quarter of 2026 included approximately $15.6 million of MRE versus $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. In addition, other operating expense included $745 thousand in core deposit intangible amortization for the quarter related to the Acquisition.

  • Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $1.2 million and 16.8%, respectively for the third quarter of 2026, and $2.9 million and 21.1%, respectively for the second quarter of 2026. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 reflected the impact of closing the Acquisition.

Balance Sheet

  • Total Assets: Total assets were $5.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23.8%, as compared to June 30, 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, the overall change in assets was primarily driven by the Acquisition, as well as an increase in cash balances.

  • Investments: Total investments were $693.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $105.6 million, or 18.0%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase from June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by the Acquisition, partially offset by the subsequent sale of $73 million of investments as well as additional paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.

  • Loans: Total loans were $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the third quarter of 2026 by $648.0 million (net of approximately $21 million of amortizing discount), driven by the Acquisition and approximately $60 million in organic growth. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.

  • Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million as of September 30, 2026, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $36.2 million, or 1.03% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2026. The increase in the allowance was primarily the result of $5.7 million of additional reserve for the newly acquired loans. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.21% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $12.7 million as of September 30, 2026, representing 0.23% of period-end assets, an increase from $8.7 million, or 0.19%, at June 30, 2026.

  • Deposits: At September 30, 2026, deposit balances were $4.7 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from June 30, 2026. The change from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the acquisition as well as the seasonal inflow of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.

  • Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $515.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $68.8 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2026. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the issuance of 1.98 million shares of common stock with a value of approximately $81 million in connection with the Acquisition as well as net income of $5.7 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $12.9 million and dividends of $5.6 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of September 30, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.63% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.46%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.

Additional Commentary

  • BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 78 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern and central New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the integration of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.







1

EPS and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation in Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information

2

FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information

3

Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME









Interest and Fees on Loans


$ 58,896


$ 46,832


$ 153,203


$ 136,982

Interest on Deposits at Banks


1,962


2,245


4,837


5,488

Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:









Fully Taxable


6,059


4,066


15,305


11,464

Exempt from Federal Taxes


1,158


455


2,141


1,603

Total Interest and Dividend Income


68,075


53,598


175,486


155,537

INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


2,567


2,160


6,829


5,904

Savings Deposits


9,472


9,534


27,121


28,384

Time Deposits over $250,000


1,612


1,695


3,860


5,232

Other Time Deposits


3,089


5,859


12,829


17,181

Borrowings


2,230


-


3,249


167

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


326


173


666


513

Interest on Financing Leases


46


46


138


135

Total Interest Expense


19,342


19,467


54,692


57,516

NET INTEREST INCOME


48,733


34,131


120,794


98,021

Provision for Credit Losses


1,467


815


4,842


6,428

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


47,266


33,316


115,952


91,593

NON-INTEREST INCOME









Income From Fiduciary Activities


2,609


2,600


8,028


7,533

Fees for Other Services to Customers


4,243


2,857


9,939


8,244

Insurance Commissions


2,145


1,986


6,232


5,616

Net Gain on Securities


114


392


414


669

Net Gain on Sales of Loans


180


261


624


573

Other Operating Income


2,124


620


3,062


1,529

Total Non-Interest Income


11,415


8,716


28,299


24,164

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and Employee Benefits


19,391


14,339


49,410


41,980

Occupancy Expenses, Net


2,805


1,907


7,365


5,881

Technology and Equipment Expense


6,976


4,963


16,785


15,639

FDIC Assessments


903


634


1,929


1,953

Other Operating Expense


21,753


3,590


30,668


11,677

Total Non-Interest Expense


51,828


25,433


106,157


77,130

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


6,853


16,599


38,094


38,627

Provision for Income Taxes


1,153


3,774


7,947


8,687

NET INCOME


$ 5,700


$ 12,825


$ 30,147


$ 29,940

Average Shares Outstanding:









Basic


18,421


16,402


17,084


16,541

Diluted


18,462


16,406


17,119


16,543

Per Common Share:









Basic Earnings


$ 0.31


$ 0.77


$ 1.75


$ 1.80

Diluted Earnings


0.31


0.77


1.75


1.80

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS




Cash and Due From Banks

$ 53,172


$ 29,132

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

325,600


185,051

Investment Securities:




Available-for-Sale at Fair Value

609,085


495,868

Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $63,866 at September 30,
2026 and $66,569 at December 31, 2025)

64,258


66,975

Equity Securities

6,011


5,597

Other Investments

14,220


4,372

Loans

4,144,587


3,453,093

Allowance for Credit Losses

(41,131)


(34,322)

Net Loans

4,103,456


3,418,771

Premises and Equipment, Net

76,206


59,433

Goodwill

69,813


23,789

Other Intangible Assets, Net

18,379


1,741

Other Assets

206,854


155,133

Total Assets

$ 5,547,054


$ 4,445,862

LIABILITIES




Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

1,137,492


722,374

Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,154,313


862,192

Savings Deposits

1,839,409


1,557,638

Time Deposits over $250,000

229,694


155,802

Other Time Deposits

377,989


641,463

Total Deposits

4,738,897


3,939,469

Borrowings

185,190


4,265

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated

Subsidiary Trusts

28,248


20,000

Finance Leases

4,866


4,929

Other Liabilities

74,761


45,347

Total Liabilities

5,031,962


4,014,010

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (none issued)

-


-

Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;
22,066,559 Shares Issued; 18,535,102 and 16,445,342
Shares Outstanding at September 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025

22,067


22,067

Additional Paid-in Capital

468,436


414,506

Retained Earnings

116,948


102,271

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(18,324)


(4,037)

Treasury Stock, at Cost (3,531,457 Shares at September 30,
2026 and 5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025)

(74,035)


(102,955)

Total Stockholders' Equity

515,092


431,852

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,547,054


$ 4,445,862

Arrow Financial Corporation
Selected Quarterly Information
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended

9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025

Net Income

$ 5,700


$ 10,962


$ 13,485


$ 14,013


$ 12,825





















Share and Per Share Data:










Period End Shares Outstanding

18,535


16,545


16,527


16,445


16,438

Basic Average Shares Outstanding

18,421


16,428


16,382


16,390


16,402

Diluted Average Shares Outstanding

18,462


16,467


16,403


16,413


16,406

Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.31


$ 0.66


$ 0.82


$ 0.85


$ 0.77

Diluted Earnings Per Share

0.31


0.66


0.82


0.85


0.77

Cash Dividend Per Share

0.30


0.30


0.30


0.29


0.29











Selected Quarterly Average Balances:










Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 211,383


$ 129,628


$ 183,252


$ 260,806


$ 200,251

Investment Securities

770,629


614,771


598,817


596,994


574,080

Loans

4,107,394


3,466,810


3,440,505


3,444,505


3,424,784

Deposits

4,566,546


3,788,961


3,928,761


4,002,221


3,913,721

Other Borrowed Funds

267,225


149,307


29,181


29,203


30,539

Stockholders' Equity

530,861


445,887


438,846


425,042


413,058

Total Assets

5,407,135


4,425,821


4,439,833


4,499,195


4,399,815

Return on Average Assets, annualized

0.42 %


0.99 %


1.23 %


1.24 %


1.16 %

Return on Average Equity, annualized

4.26 %


9.86 %


12.46 %


13.08 %


12.32 %

Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1

5.08 %


10.46 %


13.23 %


13.92 %


13.13 %

Average Earning Assets

$ 5,089,406


$ 4,211,209


$ 4,222,574


$ 4,302,305


$ 4,199,115

Average Paying Liabilities

3,729,983


3,222,939


3,244,709


3,280,856


3,193,789

Interest Income

68,075


53,617


53,794


54,610


53,598

Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2

148


133


123


114


121

Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

68,223


53,750


53,917


54,724


53,719

Interest Expense

19,342


17,686


17,664


19,467


19,467

Net Interest Income

48,733


35,931


36,130


35,143


34,131

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2

48,881


36,064


36,253


35,258


34,252

Net Interest Margin, annualized

3.80 %


3.42 %


3.47 %


3.24 %


3.22 %

Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2

3.81 %


3.43 %


3.48 %


3.25 %


3.24 %











Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3










Non-Interest Expense

$ 51,828


$ 27,464


$ 26,865


$ 25,804


$ 25,433

Less: Intangible Asset Amortization

812


71


72


74


76

Net Non-Interest Expense

$ 51,016


$ 27,393


$ 26,793


$ 25,730


$ 25,357

Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent

$ 48,881


$ 36,064


$ 36,253


$ 35,257


$ 34,252

Non-Interest Income

11,415


8,255


8,628


8,268


8,716

Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

114


155


145


(127)


392

Net Gross Income

$ 60,182


$ 44,165


$ 44,736


$ 43,652


$ 42,576

Efficiency Ratio

84.77 %


62.02 %


59.89 %


58.94 %


59.56 %











Period-End Capital Information:










Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)

$ 515,092


$ 446,306


$ 440,143


$ 431,852


$ 417,687

Book Value per Share

27.79


26.98


26.63


26.26


25.41

Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net

88,192


25,401


25,481


25,530


25,594

Tangible Book Value per Share 1

23.03


25.44


25.09


24.71


23.85











Capital Ratios:4










Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

8.93 %


10.19 %


10.02 %


9.68 %


9.66 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

11.63 %


13.21 %


13.30 %


13.01 %


13.07 %

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

12.35 %


13.83 %


13.93 %


13.64 %


13.71 %

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

13.46 %


14.98 %


15.04 %


14.76 %


14.86 %


Arrow Financial Corporation



Selected Quarterly Information



(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
















Footnotes:
























1.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.









9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025




Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)

$ 515,092


$ 446,306


$ 440,143


$ 431,852


$ 417,687




Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net

88,192


25,401


25,481


25,530


25,594




Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 426,900


$ 420,905


$ 414,662


$ 406,322


$ 392,093

















Period End Shares Outstanding

18,535


16,545


16,527


16,445


16,438




Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 23.03


$ 25.44


$ 25.09


$ 24.71


$ 23.85




Net Income

5,700


10,962


13,485


14,013


12,825




Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized)

5.08 %


10.46 %


13.23 %


13.92 %


13.13 %
















2.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.









9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025




Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 68,075


$ 53,617


$ 53,794


$ 54,610


$ 53,598




Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

148


133


123


114


121




Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 68,223


$ 53,750


$ 53,917


$ 54,724


$ 53,719




Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$ 48,733


$ 35,931


$ 36,130


$ 35,143


$ 34,131




Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)

148


133


123


114


121




Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 48,881


$ 36,064


$ 36,253


$ 35,257


$ 34,252




Average Earning Assets

$ 5,089,406


$ 4,211,209


$ 4,222,574


$ 4,302,305


$ 4,199,115




Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*

3.81 %


3.43 %


3.48 %


3.25 %


3.24 %
















3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).





























4.

For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The September 30, 2026 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 11.63%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.









9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025




Total Risk Weighted Assets

$ 3,863,576


$ 3,253,881


$ 3,180,782


$ 3,182,240


$ 3,095,225




Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

449,211


429,971


423,139


414,050


404,426




Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

11.63 %


13.21 %


13.30 %


13.01 %


13.07 %
















5.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-core expenses include merger-related expenses, which are related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc., and unification expenses, which are related to the system conversion and operational merger of the Company's two banking subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2025. EPS, efficiency ratio, and ROA are presented on an adjusted basis to reflect these exclusions. In the third quarter of 2026, Arrow issued approximately 1.98 million shares of common stock. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.









9/30/2026


6/30/2026


3/31/2026


12/31/2025


9/30/2025




Net Income

$ 5,700


$ 10,962


$ 13,485


$ 14,013


$ 12,825




Non-Core Expenses:













Merger-Related Expenses

15,609


971


790


-


-




Unification Expenses

-


-


-


-


543




Less: Tax Benefit

(3,247)


(214)


(174)


-


(119)




Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP)

12,362


757


616


-


424




Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 18,062


$ 11,719


$ 14,101


$ 14,013


$ 13,249

















Net Non-Interest Expense

$ 51,016


$ 27,393


$ 26,793


$ 25,730


$ 25,357




Non-Core Expenses:













Merger-Related Expenses

15,609


971


790


-


-




Unification Expenses

-


-


-


-


543




Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)

$ 35,407


$ 26,422


$ 26,003


$ 25,730


$ 24,814

















Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.97


$ 0.71


$ 0.85


$ 0.85


$ 0.80




Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)

1.33 %


1.06 %


1.29 %


1.24 %


1.20 %




Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)

58.83 %


59.83 %


58.13 %


58.94 %


58.28 %




* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.










Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


















Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate



Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/



Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks


$ 211,383


$ 1,962


3.68 %


$ 200,251


$ 2,245


4.45 %

Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable


695,702


6,059


3.46


509,599


4,066


3.17

Exempt from Federal Taxes


74,927


1,158


6.13


64,481


455


2.80

Loans (1)


4,107,394


58,896


5.69


3,424,784


46,832


5.43

Total Earning Assets (1)


5,089,406


68,075


5.31


4,199,115


53,598


5.06

Allowance for Credit Losses


(41,602)






(34,143)





Cash and Due From Banks


40,281






33,984





Other Assets


319,050






200,859





Total Assets


$ 5,407,135






$ 4,399,815





Deposits:













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


$ 1,030,495


2,567


0.99


$ 848,622


2,160


1.01

Savings Deposits


1,819,689


9,472


2.07


1,492,204


9,534


2.53

Time Deposits over $250,000


235,470


1,612


2.72


177,826


1,695


3.78

Other Time Deposits


377,104


3,089


3.25


644,598


5,859


3.61

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


3,462,758


16,740


1.92


3,163,250


19,248


2.41

Borrowings


234,103


2,230


3.78


5,583


-


-

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


28,248


326


4.58


20,000


173


3.43

Finance Leases


4,874


46


3.74


4,956


46


3.68

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


3,729,983


19,342


2.06


3,193,789


19,467


2.42

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits


1,103,788






750,471





Other Liabilities


42,503






42,497





Total Liabilities


4,876,274






3,986,757





Stockholders' Equity


530,861






413,058





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 5,407,135






$ 4,399,815





Net Interest Income




$ 48,733






$ 34,131



Net Interest Spread






3.25 %






2.64 %

Net Interest Margin






3.80 %






3.22 %


(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:


September 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


















Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate



Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/



Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks


$ 211,383


$ 1,962


3.68 %


$ 129,628


$ 1,200


3.71 %

Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable


695,702


6,059


3.46


548,084


4,717


3.45

Exempt from Federal Taxes


74,927


1,158


6.13


66,687


519


3.12

Loans (1)


4,107,394


58,896


5.69


3,466,810


47,181


5.46

Total Earning Assets (1)


5,089,406


68,075


5.31


4,211,209


53,617


5.11

Allowance for Credit Losses


(41,602)






(34,305)





Cash and Due From Banks


40,281






29,874





Other Assets


319,050






219,043





Total Assets


$ 5,407,135






$ 4,425,821





Deposits:













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


$ 1,030,495


2,567


0.99


$ 827,385


2,162


1.05

Savings Deposits


1,819,689


9,472


2.07


1,596,055


8,933


2.24

Time Deposits over $250,000


235,470


1,612


2.72


139,256


1,052


3.03

Other Time Deposits


377,104


3,089


3.25


510,936


4,304


3.38

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


3,462,758


16,740


1.92


3,073,632


16,451


2.15

Borrowings


234,103


2,230


3.78


124,411


1,019


3.29

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


28,248


326


4.58


20,000


171


3.43

Finance Leases


4,874


46


3.74


4,896


45


3.69

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


3,729,983


19,342


2.06


3,222,939


17,686


2.20

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits


1,103,788






715,329





Other Liabilities


42,503






41,666





Total Liabilities


4,876,274






3,979,934





Stockholders' Equity


530,861






445,887





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 5,407,135






$ 4,425,821





Net Interest Income




$ 48,733






$ 35,931



Net Interest Spread






3.25 %






2.91 %

Net Interest Margin






3.80 %






3.42 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Year to Date Period Ended:


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2025


















Interest


Rate




Interest


Rate



Average


Income/


Earned/


Average


Income/


Earned/



Balance


Expense


Paid


Balance


Expense


Paid

Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks


$ 174,857


$ 4,837


3.70 %


$ 164,114


$ 5,488


4.47 %

Investment Securities:













Fully Taxable


593,943


15,305


3.45


502,075


11,464


3.05

Exempt from Federal Taxes


68,091


2,141


4.20


80,628


1,603


2.66

Loans (1)


3,674,013


153,203


5.58


3,415,401


136,982


5.36

Total Earning Assets (1)


4,510,904


175,486


5.20


4,162,218


155,537


5.00

Allowance for Credit Losses


(36,786)






(34,359)





Cash and Due From Banks


33,506






31,598





Other Assets


251,971






193,174





Total Assets


$ 4,759,595






$ 4,352,631





Deposits:













Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts


$ 906,273


6,829


1.01


$ 844,774


5,904


0.93

Savings Deposits


1,663,027


27,121


2.18


1,500,944


28,384


2.53

Time Deposits over $250,000


174,373


3,860


2.96


181,291


5,232


3.86

Other Time Deposits


507,870


12,829


3.38


625,557


17,181


3.67

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


3,251,543


50,639


2.08


3,152,566


56,701


2.40

Borrowings


121,768


3,249


3.57


12,455


167


1.79

Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts


22,780


666


3.91


20,000


513


3.43

Finance Leases


4,895


138


3.77


4,977


135


3.63

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


3,400,986


54,692


2.15


3,189,998


57,516


2.41

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits


845,547






710,404





Other Liabilities


40,859






44,203





Total Liabilities


4,287,392






3,944,605





Stockholders' Equity


472,203






408,026





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$ 4,759,595






$ 4,352,631































Net Interest Income




$ 120,794






$ 98,021



Net Interest Spread






3.05 %






2.59 %

Net Interest Margin






3.58 %






3.15 %














(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.


























Arrow Financial Corporation
Consolidated Financial Information
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)


Quarter Ended:

9/30/2026


12/31/2025

Loan Portfolio




Commercial Loans

$ 256,574


$ 165,729

Commercial Real Estate Loans

1,068,892


818,259

Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio

1,325,466


983,988

Consumer Loans

1,100,061


1,076,007

Residential Real Estate Loans

1,719,060


1,393,098

Total Loans

$ 4,144,587


$ 3,453,093

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter

$ 36,183


$ 34,176

Acquisition of Adirondack Bank

5,678


-

Loans Charged-off

(3,093)


(1,477)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

896


777

Net Loans Charged-off

(2,197)


(700)

Provision for Credit Losses

1,467


846

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter

$ 41,131


$ 34,322

Nonperforming Assets




Nonaccrual Loans

$ 10,117


$ 6,415

Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing

2,382


2,040

Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms

-


-

Total Nonperforming Loans

12,499


8,455

Repossessed Assets

231


280

Other Real Estate Owned

-


-

Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 12,730


$ 8,735





Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.21 %


0.08 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,

Quarter-to-date Annualized

0.14 %


0.10 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans

0.99 %


0.99 %

Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans

329.07 %


405.94 %

Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans

0.30 %


0.24 %

Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets

0.23 %


0.20 %





Year-to-Date Period Ended:

9/30/2026


12/31/2025

Allowance for Credit Losses




Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year

$ 34,322


$ 33,598

Acquisition of Adirondack Bank

5,678


-

Loans Charged-off

(6,437)


(9,554)

Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off

2,726


3,004

Net Loans Charged-off

(3,711)


(6,550)

Provision for Credit Losses

4,842


7,274

Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period

$ 41,131


$ 34,322





Key Asset Quality Ratios




Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized

0.14 %


0.19 %

Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Annualized

0.18 %


0.21 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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