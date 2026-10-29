Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, or $0.31 per Share, and Declares 4th Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

Completes Acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp Inc. and Recognizes $15.6 Million in Merger Related Expenses

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026. Reported net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.31, versus net income of $11.0 million and EPS of $0.66 for the second quarter of 2026.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable November 23, 2026 to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2026.

Arrow posted core EPS of $0.97 for the third quarter of 2026. Core results exclude approximately $15.6 million ($0.66 per share) of merger-related expenses ("MRE"1) related to the July 1, 2026 acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank based in Utica, New York ("Acquisition").

This earnings release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's October 29, 2026 Form 8-K and related Third Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"We are excited to report our third-quarter financial results, marking the first quarter of financial performance following our acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp. Reflecting the collaboration and commitment of our combined team, Arrow is already delivering on expected benefits from the strategic acquisition with strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion, significant increase in non-interest income, core earnings of $0.97 per share and core ROA growth. We expect to complete the core banking system integration over the next few weeks and remain on track to realize approximately 95 percent of the anticipated cost savings by the first quarter of 2027. We also continued to celebrate our bank's 175th anniversary year by ringing the Nasdaq closing bell in late September. I would like to thank all of our valued team members, both past and present, for their dedication and hard work to mark this milestone as Arrow continues to grow to better serve our expanding communities."

Acquisition Highlights

Successfully closed Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. acquisition on July 1, 2026

Added approximately $600 million in loans and approximately $900 million in deposits

Key purchase accounting items: Loan fair value discount of $26.7 million $21 million, or 3.46%, is expected to amortize over approximately 4.5 years Allowance for credit losses of $5.7 million, or 0.93%, on acquired loans Core deposit intangible of $16.4 million, or 2.62%; expected to amortize over 10 years Goodwill of $44.7 million

Core system conversion scheduled for November 7 and 8

Third-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Net Income of $5.7 million (GAAP EPS of $0.31; Core EPS of $0.97 excluding MRE 1 )

) Strong organic loan growth of approximately $60 million, 6.8% annualized

Net Interest Income of $48.7 million

Net Interest Margin of 3.80% (3.81% fully taxable equivalent ("FTE" 2 )), versus 3.42% (3.43% FTE 2 ) in the prior quarter

)), versus 3.42% (3.43% FTE ) in the prior quarter Return on Average Assets ("ROA") of 0.42%; 1.33% excluding MRE 1

YTD Net Charge-offs of 0.14%

Loan yield of 5.69% versus 5.46% for the previous quarter

Cost of retail deposits 3 was 1.45% versus 1.61% in the second quarter, benefitting from the Acquisition

was 1.45% versus 1.61% in the second quarter, benefitting from the Acquisition Purchased Skene Valley Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency in Washington County, NY

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, decreasing from $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to $15.6 million of MRE as well as other non-interest expenses due to the Acquisition, as expected cost savings are not yet fully realized.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, decreasing from $11.0 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the third quarter of 2026 was $48.7 million, increasing 35.6% from the second quarter of 2026. Total interest and dividend income was $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase from $53.6 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was attributable to higher average earning assets driven by the Acquisition. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $19.3 million, an increase from $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 as the Acquisition generated an increase in overall deposit balances while simultaneously decreasing the cost of funds.



Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the third quarter of 2026 increased to 3.81%, compared to 3.43% for the second quarter of 2026. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of the Acquisition, which included lower costing deposit balances, while loan yields continued to expand. Net interest margin also benefitted by 14bps, comprised of 9bps related to the net accretion of purchase accounting adjustments and 5bps on the accretion of the acquired investment portfolio.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025 Interest and Dividend Income $ 68,075

$ 54,610

$ 53,598 Interest Expense 19,342

19,467

19,467 Net Interest Income 48,733

35,143

34,131 Average Earning Assets(A) 5,089,406

4,302,305

4,199,115 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,729,983

3,280,856

3,193,789











Average Yield on Earning Assets(A) 5.31 %

5.04 %

5.06 % Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.06

2.35

2.42 Net Interest Spread 3.25

2.69

2.64 Net Interest Margin 3.80

3.24

3.22 Net Interest Margin - FTE 3.81

3.25

3.24











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.











Provision for Credit Losses: For the third quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, which included a $1.6 million specific reserve related to a non-performing commercial loan that was subsequently charged-off in the third quarter of 2026. The third quarter provision was driven by loan growth and net charge-offs.





For the third quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, which included a $1.6 million specific reserve related to a non-performing commercial loan that was subsequently charged-off in the third quarter of 2026. The third quarter provision was driven by loan growth and net charge-offs. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $11.4 million, an increase from $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was the result of fee income for services to customers from the Acquisition as well as an increase in insurance commissions. Insurance commissions also included one month of revenue from the Skene Valley Agency, Inc. acquired during the quarter. Other operating income included increased bank-owned life insurance income and a gain on the termination of a portion of the cash flow hedges, as the Acquisition enabled a change to Arrow's asset-liability management strategy.





Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $11.4 million, an increase from $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was the result of fee income for services to customers from the Acquisition as well as an increase in insurance commissions. Insurance commissions also included one month of revenue from the Skene Valley Agency, Inc. acquired during the quarter. Other operating income included increased bank-owned life insurance income and a gain on the termination of a portion of the cash flow hedges, as the Acquisition enabled a change to Arrow's asset-liability management strategy. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $51.8 million, an increase from $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The third quarter of 2026 included approximately $15.6 million of MRE versus $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. In addition, other operating expense included $745 thousand in core deposit intangible amortization for the quarter related to the Acquisition.





Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2026 was $51.8 million, an increase from $27.5 million in the second quarter of 2026. The third quarter of 2026 included approximately $15.6 million of MRE versus $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. In addition, other operating expense included $745 thousand in core deposit intangible amortization for the quarter related to the Acquisition. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $1.2 million and 16.8%, respectively for the third quarter of 2026, and $2.9 million and 21.1%, respectively for the second quarter of 2026. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2026 reflected the impact of closing the Acquisition.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: T otal assets were $5.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23.8%, as compared to June 30, 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, the overall change in assets was primarily driven by the Acquisition, as well as an increase in cash balances.





otal assets were $5.5 billion at September 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 23.8%, as compared to June 30, 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, the overall change in assets was primarily driven by the Acquisition, as well as an increase in cash balances. Investments: Total investments were $693.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $105.6 million, or 18.0%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase from June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by the Acquisition, partially offset by the subsequent sale of $73 million of investments as well as additional paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were $693.6 million as of September 30, 2026, an increase of $105.6 million, or 18.0%, compared to June 30, 2026. The increase from June 30, 2026 was driven primarily by the Acquisition, partially offset by the subsequent sale of $73 million of investments as well as additional paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans: Total loans were $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the third quarter of 2026 by $648.0 million (net of approximately $21 million of amortizing discount), driven by the Acquisition and approximately $60 million in organic growth. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.





Total loans were $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the third quarter of 2026 by $648.0 million (net of approximately $21 million of amortizing discount), driven by the Acquisition and approximately $60 million in organic growth. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 14. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million as of September 30, 2026, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $36.2 million, or 1.03% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2026. The increase in the allowance was primarily the result of $5.7 million of additional reserve for the newly acquired loans. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.21% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $12.7 million as of September 30, 2026, representing 0.23% of period-end assets, an increase from $8.7 million, or 0.19%, at June 30, 2026.





The allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million as of September 30, 2026, which represented 0.99% of loans outstanding, as compared to $36.2 million, or 1.03% of loans outstanding, at June 30, 2026. The increase in the allowance was primarily the result of $5.7 million of additional reserve for the newly acquired loans. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.21% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $12.7 million as of September 30, 2026, representing 0.23% of period-end assets, an increase from $8.7 million, or 0.19%, at June 30, 2026. Deposits: At September 30, 2026, deposit balances were $4.7 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from June 30, 2026. The change from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the acquisition as well as the seasonal inflow of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.





At September 30, 2026, deposit balances were $4.7 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from June 30, 2026. The change from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the acquisition as well as the seasonal inflow of municipal deposits. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $515.1 million at September 30, 2026, an increase of $68.8 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2026. The increase from June 30, 2026 was primarily attributable to the issuance of 1.98 million shares of common stock with a value of approximately $81 million in connection with the Acquisition as well as net income of $5.7 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $12.9 million and dividends of $5.6 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of September 30, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.63% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.46%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.

Additional Commentary

BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 78 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."

About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern and central New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the integration of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.













1 EPS and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation in Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information 2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information 3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 58,896

$ 46,832

$ 153,203

$ 136,982 Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,962

2,245

4,837

5,488 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

6,059

4,066

15,305

11,464 Exempt from Federal Taxes

1,158

455

2,141

1,603 Total Interest and Dividend Income

68,075

53,598

175,486

155,537 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

2,567

2,160

6,829

5,904 Savings Deposits

9,472

9,534

27,121

28,384 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,612

1,695

3,860

5,232 Other Time Deposits

3,089

5,859

12,829

17,181 Borrowings

2,230

-

3,249

167 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

326

173

666

513 Interest on Financing Leases

46

46

138

135 Total Interest Expense

19,342

19,467

54,692

57,516 NET INTEREST INCOME

48,733

34,131

120,794

98,021 Provision for Credit Losses

1,467

815

4,842

6,428 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

47,266

33,316

115,952

91,593 NON-INTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,609

2,600

8,028

7,533 Fees for Other Services to Customers

4,243

2,857

9,939

8,244 Insurance Commissions

2,145

1,986

6,232

5,616 Net Gain on Securities

114

392

414

669 Net Gain on Sales of Loans

180

261

624

573 Other Operating Income

2,124

620

3,062

1,529 Total Non-Interest Income

11,415

8,716

28,299

24,164 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

19,391

14,339

49,410

41,980 Occupancy Expenses, Net

2,805

1,907

7,365

5,881 Technology and Equipment Expense

6,976

4,963

16,785

15,639 FDIC Assessments

903

634

1,929

1,953 Other Operating Expense

21,753

3,590

30,668

11,677 Total Non-Interest Expense

51,828

25,433

106,157

77,130 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,853

16,599

38,094

38,627 Provision for Income Taxes

1,153

3,774

7,947

8,687 NET INCOME

$ 5,700

$ 12,825

$ 30,147

$ 29,940 Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

18,421

16,402

17,084

16,541 Diluted

18,462

16,406

17,119

16,543 Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.31

$ 0.77

$ 1.75

$ 1.80 Diluted Earnings

0.31

0.77

1.75

1.80

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Cash and Due From Banks $ 53,172

$ 29,132 Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks 325,600

185,051 Investment Securities:





Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 609,085

495,868 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $63,866 at September 30,

2026 and $66,569 at December 31, 2025) 64,258

66,975 Equity Securities 6,011

5,597 Other Investments 14,220

4,372 Loans 4,144,587

3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses (41,131)

(34,322) Net Loans 4,103,456

3,418,771 Premises and Equipment, Net 76,206

59,433 Goodwill 69,813

23,789 Other Intangible Assets, Net 18,379

1,741 Other Assets 206,854

155,133 Total Assets $ 5,547,054

$ 4,445,862 LIABILITIES





Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 1,137,492

722,374 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 1,154,313

862,192 Savings Deposits 1,839,409

1,557,638 Time Deposits over $250,000 229,694

155,802 Other Time Deposits 377,989

641,463 Total Deposits 4,738,897

3,939,469 Borrowings 185,190

4,265 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 28,248

20,000 Finance Leases 4,866

4,929 Other Liabilities 74,761

45,347 Total Liabilities 5,031,962

4,014,010 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized

at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (none issued) -

- Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;

22,066,559 Shares Issued; 18,535,102 and 16,445,342

Shares Outstanding at September 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025 22,067

22,067 Additional Paid-in Capital 468,436

414,506 Retained Earnings 116,948

102,271 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (18,324)

(4,037) Treasury Stock, at Cost (3,531,457 Shares at September 30,

2026 and 5,621,217 Shares at December 31, 2025) (74,035)

(102,955) Total Stockholders' Equity 515,092

431,852 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,547,054

$ 4,445,862

Arrow Financial Corporation

Selected Quarterly Information

(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Net Income $ 5,700

$ 10,962

$ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825







































Share and Per Share Data:

















Period End Shares Outstanding 18,535

16,545

16,527

16,445

16,438 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 18,421

16,428

16,382

16,390

16,402 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 18,462

16,467

16,403

16,413

16,406 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.31

$ 0.66

$ 0.82

$ 0.85

$ 0.77 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.31

0.66

0.82

0.85

0.77 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.30

0.30

0.30

0.29

0.29



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks $ 211,383

$ 129,628

$ 183,252

$ 260,806

$ 200,251 Investment Securities 770,629

614,771

598,817

596,994

574,080 Loans 4,107,394

3,466,810

3,440,505

3,444,505

3,424,784 Deposits 4,566,546

3,788,961

3,928,761

4,002,221

3,913,721 Other Borrowed Funds 267,225

149,307

29,181

29,203

30,539 Stockholders' Equity 530,861

445,887

438,846

425,042

413,058 Total Assets 5,407,135

4,425,821

4,439,833

4,499,195

4,399,815 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.42 %

0.99 %

1.23 %

1.24 %

1.16 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 4.26 %

9.86 %

12.46 %

13.08 %

12.32 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1 5.08 %

10.46 %

13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 % Average Earning Assets $ 5,089,406

$ 4,211,209

$ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115 Average Paying Liabilities 3,729,983

3,222,939

3,244,709

3,280,856

3,193,789 Interest Income 68,075

53,617

53,794

54,610

53,598 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2 148

133

123

114

121 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 68,223

53,750

53,917

54,724

53,719 Interest Expense 19,342

17,686

17,664

19,467

19,467 Net Interest Income 48,733

35,931

36,130

35,143

34,131 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2 48,881

36,064

36,253

35,258

34,252 Net Interest Margin, annualized 3.80 %

3.42 %

3.47 %

3.24 %

3.22 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2 3.81 %

3.43 %

3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3

















Non-Interest Expense $ 51,828

$ 27,464

$ 26,865

$ 25,804

$ 25,433 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 812

71

72

74

76 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 51,016

$ 27,393

$ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 48,881

$ 36,064

$ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252 Non-Interest Income 11,415

8,255

8,628

8,268

8,716 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 114

155

145

(127)

392 Net Gross Income $ 60,182

$ 44,165

$ 44,736

$ 43,652

$ 42,576 Efficiency Ratio 84.77 %

62.02 %

59.89 %

58.94 %

59.56 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 515,092

$ 446,306

$ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687 Book Value per Share 27.79

26.98

26.63

26.26

25.41 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 88,192

25,401

25,481

25,530

25,594 Tangible Book Value per Share 1 23.03

25.44

25.09

24.71

23.85



















Capital Ratios:4

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.93 %

10.19 %

10.02 %

9.68 %

9.66 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.63 %

13.21 %

13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.35 %

13.83 %

13.93 %

13.64 %

13.71 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.46 %

14.98 %

15.04 %

14.76 %

14.86 %



Arrow Financial Corporation



Selected Quarterly Information



(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





























Footnotes:













































1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.















9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025





Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 515,092

$ 446,306

$ 440,143

$ 431,852

$ 417,687





Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 88,192

25,401

25,481

25,530

25,594





Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 426,900

$ 420,905

$ 414,662

$ 406,322

$ 392,093































Period End Shares Outstanding 18,535

16,545

16,527

16,445

16,438





Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 23.03

$ 25.44

$ 25.09

$ 24.71

$ 23.85





Net Income 5,700

10,962

13,485

14,013

12,825





Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 5.08 %

10.46 %

13.23 %

13.92 %

13.13 %





























2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.















9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025





Interest Income (GAAP) $ 68,075

$ 53,617

$ 53,794

$ 54,610

$ 53,598





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 148

133

123

114

121





Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 68,223

$ 53,750

$ 53,917

$ 54,724

$ 53,719





Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 48,733

$ 35,931

$ 36,130

$ 35,143

$ 34,131





Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 148

133

123

114

121





Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 48,881

$ 36,064

$ 36,253

$ 35,257

$ 34,252





Average Earning Assets $ 5,089,406

$ 4,211,209

$ 4,222,574

$ 4,302,305

$ 4,199,115





Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 3.81 %

3.43 %

3.48 %

3.25 %

3.24 %





























3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).























































4. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The September 30, 2026 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 11.63%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%). Regulatory capital ratios are estimated, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.















9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025





Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,863,576

$ 3,253,881

$ 3,180,782

$ 3,182,240

$ 3,095,225





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 449,211

429,971

423,139

414,050

404,426





Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 11.63 %

13.21 %

13.30 %

13.01 %

13.07 %





























5. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-core expenses include merger-related expenses, which are related to the announced acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc., and unification expenses, which are related to the system conversion and operational merger of the Company's two banking subsidiaries during the year ended December 31, 2025. EPS, efficiency ratio, and ROA are presented on an adjusted basis to reflect these exclusions. In the third quarter of 2026, Arrow issued approximately 1.98 million shares of common stock. These are non-GAAP financial measures, which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.















9/30/2026

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025





Net Income $ 5,700

$ 10,962

$ 13,485

$ 14,013

$ 12,825





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 15,609

971

790

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

-

-

543





Less: Tax Benefit (3,247)

(214)

(174)

-

(119)





Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP) 12,362

757

616

-

424





Core Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 18,062

$ 11,719

$ 14,101

$ 14,013

$ 13,249































Net Non-Interest Expense $ 51,016

$ 27,393

$ 26,793

$ 25,730

$ 25,357





Non-Core Expenses:























Merger-Related Expenses 15,609

971

790

-

-





Unification Expenses -

-

-

-

543





Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 35,407

$ 26,422

$ 26,003

$ 25,730

$ 24,814































Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.97

$ 0.71

$ 0.85

$ 0.85

$ 0.80





Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP) 1.33 %

1.06 %

1.29 %

1.24 %

1.20 %





Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 58.83 %

59.83 %

58.13 %

58.94 %

58.28 %





* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.



















Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

































Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate



Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/



Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 211,383

$ 1,962

3.68 %

$ 200,251

$ 2,245

4.45 % Investment Securities:























Fully Taxable

695,702

6,059

3.46

509,599

4,066

3.17 Exempt from Federal Taxes

74,927

1,158

6.13

64,481

455

2.80 Loans (1)

4,107,394

58,896

5.69

3,424,784

46,832

5.43 Total Earning Assets (1)

5,089,406

68,075

5.31

4,199,115

53,598

5.06 Allowance for Credit Losses

(41,602)









(34,143)







Cash and Due From Banks

40,281









33,984







Other Assets

319,050









200,859







Total Assets

$ 5,407,135









$ 4,399,815







Deposits:























Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 1,030,495

2,567

0.99

$ 848,622

2,160

1.01 Savings Deposits

1,819,689

9,472

2.07

1,492,204

9,534

2.53 Time Deposits over $250,000

235,470

1,612

2.72

177,826

1,695

3.78 Other Time Deposits

377,104

3,089

3.25

644,598

5,859

3.61 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,462,758

16,740

1.92

3,163,250

19,248

2.41 Borrowings

234,103

2,230

3.78

5,583

-

- Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

28,248

326

4.58

20,000

173

3.43 Finance Leases

4,874

46

3.74

4,956

46

3.68 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,729,983

19,342

2.06

3,193,789

19,467

2.42 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

1,103,788









750,471







Other Liabilities

42,503









42,497







Total Liabilities

4,876,274









3,986,757







Stockholders' Equity

530,861









413,058







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,407,135









$ 4,399,815







Net Interest Income





$ 48,733









$ 34,131



Net Interest Spread









3.25 %









2.64 % Net Interest Margin









3.80 %









3.22 %



(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended:

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

































Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate



Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/



Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 211,383

$ 1,962

3.68 %

$ 129,628

$ 1,200

3.71 % Investment Securities:























Fully Taxable

695,702

6,059

3.46

548,084

4,717

3.45 Exempt from Federal Taxes

74,927

1,158

6.13

66,687

519

3.12 Loans (1)

4,107,394

58,896

5.69

3,466,810

47,181

5.46 Total Earning Assets (1)

5,089,406

68,075

5.31

4,211,209

53,617

5.11 Allowance for Credit Losses

(41,602)









(34,305)







Cash and Due From Banks

40,281









29,874







Other Assets

319,050









219,043







Total Assets

$ 5,407,135









$ 4,425,821







Deposits:























Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 1,030,495

2,567

0.99

$ 827,385

2,162

1.05 Savings Deposits

1,819,689

9,472

2.07

1,596,055

8,933

2.24 Time Deposits over $250,000

235,470

1,612

2.72

139,256

1,052

3.03 Other Time Deposits

377,104

3,089

3.25

510,936

4,304

3.38 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,462,758

16,740

1.92

3,073,632

16,451

2.15 Borrowings

234,103

2,230

3.78

124,411

1,019

3.29 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

28,248

326

4.58

20,000

171

3.43 Finance Leases

4,874

46

3.74

4,896

45

3.69 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,729,983

19,342

2.06

3,222,939

17,686

2.20 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

1,103,788









715,329







Other Liabilities

42,503









41,666







Total Liabilities

4,876,274









3,979,934







Stockholders' Equity

530,861









445,887







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,407,135









$ 4,425,821







Net Interest Income





$ 48,733









$ 35,931



Net Interest Spread









3.25 %









2.91 % Net Interest Margin









3.80 %









3.42 %





(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Year to Date Period Ended:

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

































Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate



Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/



Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks

$ 174,857

$ 4,837

3.70 %

$ 164,114

$ 5,488

4.47 % Investment Securities:























Fully Taxable

593,943

15,305

3.45

502,075

11,464

3.05 Exempt from Federal Taxes

68,091

2,141

4.20

80,628

1,603

2.66 Loans (1)

3,674,013

153,203

5.58

3,415,401

136,982

5.36 Total Earning Assets (1)

4,510,904

175,486

5.20

4,162,218

155,537

5.00 Allowance for Credit Losses

(36,786)









(34,359)







Cash and Due From Banks

33,506









31,598







Other Assets

251,971









193,174







Total Assets

$ 4,759,595









$ 4,352,631







Deposits:























Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

$ 906,273

6,829

1.01

$ 844,774

5,904

0.93 Savings Deposits

1,663,027

27,121

2.18

1,500,944

28,384

2.53 Time Deposits over $250,000

174,373

3,860

2.96

181,291

5,232

3.86 Other Time Deposits

507,870

12,829

3.38

625,557

17,181

3.67 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

3,251,543

50,639

2.08

3,152,566

56,701

2.40 Borrowings

121,768

3,249

3.57

12,455

167

1.79 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to

Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

22,780

666

3.91

20,000

513

3.43 Finance Leases

4,895

138

3.77

4,977

135

3.63 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

3,400,986

54,692

2.15

3,189,998

57,516

2.41 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits

845,547









710,404







Other Liabilities

40,859









44,203







Total Liabilities

4,287,392









3,944,605







Stockholders' Equity

472,203









408,026







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 4,759,595









$ 4,352,631



























































Net Interest Income





$ 120,794









$ 98,021



Net Interest Spread









3.05 %









2.59 % Net Interest Margin









3.58 %









3.15 %

























(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.



















































Arrow Financial Corporation

Consolidated Financial Information

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 9/30/2026

12/31/2025 Loan Portfolio





Commercial Loans $ 256,574

$ 165,729 Commercial Real Estate Loans 1,068,892

818,259 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 1,325,466

983,988 Consumer Loans 1,100,061

1,076,007 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,719,060

1,393,098 Total Loans $ 4,144,587

$ 3,453,093 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 36,183

$ 34,176 Acquisition of Adirondack Bank 5,678

- Loans Charged-off (3,093)

(1,477) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 896

777 Net Loans Charged-off (2,197)

(700) Provision for Credit Losses 1,467

846 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 41,131

$ 34,322 Nonperforming Assets





Nonaccrual Loans $ 10,117

$ 6,415 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 2,382

2,040 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms -

- Total Nonperforming Loans 12,499

8,455 Repossessed Assets 231

280 Other Real Estate Owned -

- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,730

$ 8,735







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.21 %

0.08 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.14 %

0.10 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.99 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 329.07 %

405.94 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.30 %

0.24 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.23 %

0.20 %







Year-to-Date Period Ended: 9/30/2026

12/31/2025 Allowance for Credit Losses





Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year $ 34,322

$ 33,598 Acquisition of Adirondack Bank 5,678

- Loans Charged-off (6,437)

(9,554) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 2,726

3,004 Net Loans Charged-off (3,711)

(6,550) Provision for Credit Losses 4,842

7,274 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period $ 41,131

$ 34,322







Key Asset Quality Ratios





Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.14 %

0.19 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.18 %

0.21 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation