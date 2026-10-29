Silicom Ltd.: Silicom Reports Q3 2026 Results

-Return to Non-GAAP Profitability ahead of initial expectations -

-71% revenue growth backed by strong Design Win momentum -

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), an industry-leading provider of high-performance server/appliance networking solutions, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Results

Third quarter: Silicom's revenues for the third quarter of 2026 reached $26.7 million, up 71% from $15.6 million for the third quarter of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, the Company recorded a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.06 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.49 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), in the third quarter of 2025, an improvement of 88%.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company recorded net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), compared with a net loss of $2.1 million, or a net loss of $0.36 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the third quarter of 2025.

First Nine Months: Silicom's revenues for the first nine months of 2026 rose by 55% to $69.6 million, compared with $45.0 million in the first nine months of 2025.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the period totalled $4.8 million, or $0.84 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), a 46% improvement compared with $8.9 million, or $1.57 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first nine months of 202 5.

On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), net loss for the period totalled $2.1 million, or $0.37 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), a 66% improvement compared with a net loss of $6.1 million, or $1.08 per ordinary share (basic and diluted), for the first nine months of 2025.

Guidance

Based on highly predictable recurring revenues from the company's Design Win platform, revenues for the fourth quarter are expected to reach $27 - $28 million, representing 66% year-over-year growth at the upper end of the guidance. As a result, full-year 2026 revenue projections are being raised once again to $96 - $98 million, representing 57% year-over-year growth.

Comments of Management

Liron Eizenman, Silicom's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report outstanding third quarter revenues of $26.7 million, a 71% increase over Q3 2025. Driven by strong execution and the significant leverage inherent in our business model, we returned to non-GAAP profitability well ahead of our initial expectations. These results reinforce our confidence in the strength of our target markets, the effectiveness of our execution, and the soundness of our strategic plan."

Mr. Eizenman continued, "Our growth continues to be fueled by strong Design Win momentum. The Design Wins we secure today drive growth for years to come, making them one of the most important indicators of our future performance. The two new Design Wins we added this quarter bring our year-to-date total to eight, already exceeding the low end of our full-year guidance while positioning us on track to meet or exceed the high end.

"Our pipeline remains deep and diverse, with opportunities across our entire product portfolio - Edge systems, Smart NICs and FPGA - as well as AI Inference, White Box Switches, and Post-Quantum Cryptography. We are particularly encouraged by the success of our strategic plan, which is giving us the means to invest both in our core business and in the significant long-term potential upside of AI Inference, a natural extension of our core expertise, capabilities, customer base and IP roots."

Mr. Eizenman concluded, "Taken together, these achievements demonstrate clearly that Silicom has passed an inflection point. Customer demand continues to expand, growth momentum continues to build, and our return to profitability marks a significant milestone. With accelerating revenues and our business fundamentals strengthening, we expect to close 2026 on a high note, carrying this exceptional momentum into a highly promising 2027."

Conference Call Details

Silicom's Management will host an interactive conference today, October 29th, at 9am Eastern Time (6am Pacific Time, 3pm Israel Time) to review and discuss the results.

To participate, investors may either listen via a webcast link hosted on Silicom's website or via the dial-in. The link is under the investor relations' webcast section of Silicom's website at https://www.silicom-usa.com/webcasts/

For those that wish to dial in via telephone, one of the following teleconferencing numbers may be used:

US: 1 866 860 9642

ISRAEL: 03 918 0609

INTERNATIONAL: +972 3 918 0609

At: 9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 3:00pm Israel Time

It is advised to connect to the conference call a few minutes before the start.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available for three months from the day after the call under the above-mentioned webcast section of Silicom's website.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed to optimize performance and efficiency in Cloud, Data Center and Edge environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput and minimize latency, serving as the infrastructure backbone for today's most critical technologies. Our innovations empower high-demand workloads across Artificial Intelligence (AI) inference, SD-WAN, SASE, cyber security, fabric switching, NFV, and more.

Our comprehensive portfolio, including high-speed server adapters, advanced hardware offloading and acceleration engines, AI NICs, FPGA-based smart cards, Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) hardware accelerators, white label switches and Edge CPEs, is used by Tier-1 customers throughout the world, including cloud players, service providers and OEMs, to enable their networks to scale efficiently. With engineering excellence, a strong financial position and a legacy of over 400 active Design Wins, Silicom serves as the "go-to" connectivity and performance partner for technology leaders around the globe, and drives the next generation of infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: www.silicom.co.il

Statements in this press release which are not historical data are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, or other factors not under the company's control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance, or other expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

For example, when the Company discusses its revenue outlook or guidance for future periods, growth opportunities, market demand for its products and solutions, expected customer deployments, the scalability of its business model, operating performance, strategic partnerships, technology leadership, or industry trends affecting cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence workloads, networking acceleration technologies or telecommunications markets, it is using forward-looking statements.

Additional factors include, but are not limited to, Silicom's dependence for substantial revenue growth on a limited number of customers, industry trends affecting networking and data center infrastructure, including the migration to cloud architectures, disaggregation of networking systems and the separation of hardware and software solutions; the pace of adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence inference infrastructure; the timing and extent of market adoption of Silicom's new products and of new Design Wins achieved by Silicom; fluctuations in customer purchasing cycles and the timing of customer deployments; protection of intellectual property, changes in exchange rates; and the wars in Gaza, Lebanon and with Iran, as well as the war in the Ukraine, and existing and potential disruptions to global shipping routes such as the Straits of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Further information about the company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect Silicom's results of operations and financial condition, are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Silicom and that may be subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as "expect," "should," "believe," "anticipate" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. In light of significant risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Silicom that it will achieve such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the financial tables below, presents other financial information that may be considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as they apply to our company. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude compensation expenses in respect of options and RSUs granted to directors, officers and employees, as well as lease liabilities - financial expenses (income). Non-GAAP financial measures should be evaluated in conjunction with, and are not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. The tables also present the GAAP financial measures, which are most comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures and the most comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or per share data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Company Contact: Eran Gilad, CFO Silicom Ltd. Tel: +972-9-764-4555 E-mail: [email protected] Investor Relations Contact: Ehud Helft EK Global Investor Relations Tel: +1 212 378 8040 E-mail: [email protected]

-- FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW -

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(US$ thousands)



September 30,

2026

December 31,

2025



(Unaudited)

(Audited)











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,741

$ 35,156 Short-term bank deposits

-



6,000 Marketable securities

13,898



6,958 Accounts receivables: Trade, net

16,906



9,194 Accounts receivables: Other

4,784



3,155 Inventories

72,791



52,650 Total current assets

122,120



113,113











Marketable securities

17,317



25,518 Assets held for employees' severance benefits

1,744



1,670 Deferred tax assets

175



- Property, plant and equipment, net

3,802



3,140 Intangible assets, net

5,060



2,569 Right of Use

5,915



6,147 Total assets $ 156,133

$ 152,157











Liabilities and shareholders' equity





















Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable $ 19,871

$ 11,116 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

10,472



14,116 Lease Liabilities

2,038



2,019











Total current liabilities

32,381



27,251











Lease Liabilities

3,960



4,252 Liability for employees' severance benefits

3,244



3,049 Deferred tax liabilities

-



116











Total liabilities

39,585



34,668











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary shares and additional paid-in capital

80,501



76,647 Treasury shares

(55,171)



(55,171) Retained earnings

91,218



96,013 Total shareholders' equity

116,548



117,489











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 156,133

$ 152,157

Silicom Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations



(Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Sales $ 26,720

$ 15,614

$ 69,624

$ 45,018 Cost of sales

18,699



10,717



48,791



31,131 Gross profit

8,021



4,897



20,833



13,887























Research and development expenses

5,547



4,998



16,559



15,033 Selling and marketing expenses

1,947



1,791



5,808



4,796 General and administrative expenses

1,375



1,188



4,115



3,509 Total operating expenses

8,869



7,977



26,482



23,338























Operating income (loss)

(848)



(3,080)



(5,649)



(9,451)























Financial income (expenses), net

643



514



1,201



1,340 Income (loss) before income taxes

(205)



(2,566)



(4,448)



(8,111) Income taxes

136



236



347



834 Net income (loss) $ (341)

$ (2,802)

$ (4,795)

$ (8,945)















































Basic and diluted income (loss) per ordinary share (US$) $ (0.06)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.84)

$ (1.57) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to

compute basic and diluted income (loss) per share (in

thousands)

5,784



5,706



5,735



5,707

Silicom Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Results

(Unaudited, US$ thousands, except for share and per share data)



Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025























GAAP gross profit $ 8,021

$ 4,897

$ 20,833

$ 13,887 (1) Share-based compensation Adjustments related to share-based compensation expenses according to ASC topic 718 (SFAS 123 (R))

SOURCE Silicom Ltd.