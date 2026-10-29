First Breach Advances Ammunition and Drone Manufacturing Expansion as U.S. Reshoring Accelerates

Federal investment and new procurement rules help push critical production back onto American lines

HAGERSTOWN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / First Breach Inc. (NASDAQ:FBDT) ("First Breach" or the "Company"), an American-made defense technologies company focused on vertically integrated ammunition production and next-generation unmanned aerial systems, is advancing its Hagerstown manufacturing expansion as federal investment and procurement priorities reinforce demand for domestic defense production. The Company believes this shift reflects a lasting national security priority that extends beyond any single policy cycle.

The Pentagon's roughly $1 billion Drone Dominance Program, announced in December 2025, aims to buy hundreds of thousands of American-made drones and is designed to give industry a steady, long-term demand signal. The program's second phase, which takes effect this year, restricts motors and battery systems from covered countries.

"For 20 years, manufacturing decisions defaulted to building overseas because it was cheaper," said Jeffrey Low, CEO of First Breach. "Basing decisions on cost alone is now over. One area where this country has decided it will no longer depend on foreign factories is the production of ammunition and drones for its own military and its own agencies' needs. That is what reshoring looks like today, with U.S. manufacturers directly benefitting from billions of dollars in new contracts and investments in facilities and workers to meet increased demand."

Policy is moving the same way on other fronts. New procurement rules bar federal agencies from buying foreign-made drones. The FCC's restrictions on foreign-made drone hardware, with exemptions for Blue UAS and Buy American drones now running through January 1, 2028, are further steering buyers toward domestic suppliers.

"This is what a serious reshoring effort should look like: policy and manufacturing capacity arriving together rather than years apart," said Jordan Low, President and Chief Operating Officer of First Breach. "Anyone can say they support American manufacturing, but it's just talk unless there is investment to back those words up, we are putting money where our mouth is by moving from a single product line to a vertically integrated ammunition and drone operation, built entirely on U.S. soil, on a timeline that gets ahead of the deadlines the federal government has set for itself.

First Breach is targeting scaled drone production at its Hagerstown campus by Q2 2027, ahead of the exemption deadline. The Company currently has approximately 80,000 square feet dedicated to ammunition manufacturing, with more than 200,000 additional contiguous square feet under development to expand ammunition production and establish drone manufacturing operations.

As part of this expansion, First Breach has conducted extensive testing of its American-made unmanned aerial systems, with two proprietary drone platforms now in active flight testing. Among its recent successes, the Company's Close Quarters Strike platform has completed untethered flight, executed a fully autonomous mission from takeoff through landing along a predetermined satellite navigation route, and reached 100 mph in testing without a payload. Its larger Long Range Strike platform has also completed its initial test flight. The two platforms share components and manufacturing resources designed to support efficient, scalable production as development and testing continue. The company expects to complete initial drone prototypes by Q4 2026 with a target of scaled production in Q2 2027.

About First Breach

First Breach Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, American-made defense technologies company focused on manufacturing match-grade ammunition components, finished ammunition, and developing next-generation unmanned aerial systems for commercial, law enforcement, and military markets. The Company manufactures its products in-house at its Hagerstown, Maryland facility, where it produces brass cups, casings, projectiles, lead cores, lead wire, and completed ammunition with rigorous quality control standards. First Breach is also advancing its drone strategy through the development of U.S.-made unmanned systems, leveraging advanced engineering, robotics, ISR and sensor technologies, and precision manufacturing capabilities to address evolving defense, homeland security, law enforcement, and commercial requirements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, please visit: First Breach Inc.

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Investor Relations

Frank Pogubila

Partner

Integrous Communications

Phone: 951.946.5288

Email: fpogubila@integcom.us

Website: www.firstbreach.com

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SOURCE: First Breach

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/first-breach-advances-ammunition-and-drone-manufacturing-expansion-as-1243471