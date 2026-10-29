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WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
29.10.26 | 08:04
58,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,5066,5013:47
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:38 Uhr
66 Leser
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Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Results of Tender Offer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) offered to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The issuer Tender Offer expired Tuesday October 27.

In short, 322,215 shares were purchased for $24,166,125. Remaining UTMD shares outstanding at this date are 2,854,566 including 1,775 employee option exercises in October.

In addition, $107,660 administration fees will be paid to Georgeson/Computershare Inc., and $6,732 in filing fees to the SEC. The effective cost of the tender offer was 75.36/ share. Another 1% excise tax will be levied by the federal government on share repurchases.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-reports-results-of-tender-offer-1243404

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.