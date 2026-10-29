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WKN: A42DCV | ISIN: US88066N4025 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.26 | 20:58
2,240 US-Dollar
-0,88 % -0,020
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TENON MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 13:38 Uhr
60 Leser
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Tenon Medical, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients with sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with its covering analysts.

Date:Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0792
International Dial-in:1-201-689-8263
Webcast:TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through November 26, 2026, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13763354.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming care for patients with certain sacro-pelvic disorders. Tenon was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2012 and currently offers two systems to treat a diseased sacroiliac joint (the "SI Joint"). The Company has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI Joint using a single, robust titanium implant. In August 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of SiVantage, Inc. and SIMPL Medical, LLC, including the SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion System, which treats disorders of the SI Joint through a minimally invasive lateral access solution that incorporates well-established orthopedic fusion principles. Since the national launch of The Catamaran System in October 2022, Tenon has been focused on three commercial opportunities: 1) primary SI Joint procedures, 2) revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants and 3) SI-Joint fusion adjunct to a spine fusion construct.

For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM is also a trademark of Tenon Medical, Inc.

IR Contact:
Shannon Devine
203-741-8811
MZ North America
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/tenon-medical-inc.-sets-date-for-third-quarter-2026-earnings-1243482

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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