Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt" or "Volt Carbon") announces that it has commenced a C$90,000 contracted technical development program involving historical drill core samples supplied by Tasic Graphite Ltd. ("Tasic Graphite") from the Neuron property owned by Tasic Graphite near Thompson, Manitoba.

Volt has successfully upgraded the core samples to a graphite concentrate grading approximately 95% total carbon (Ct) in five or fewer passes through its proprietary dry separation process. Initial expansion trials have also produced highly structured expanded graphite with promising characteristics for potential intumescent fire protection applications.

Project History

The Neuron property was advanced by Callinex Mines under the leadership of Mike Muzylowski.

Callinex's April 23 and April 25, 2014, news releases disclosed graphite mineralization at the Neuron property in 10 of 12 holes, including intersections grading 10.88% graphitic carbon over 14.5 metres and 60.38% over 4.1 metres.

Historical SGS mineralogical studies identified coarse, well-crystallized polycrystalline graphite with potentially favourable liberation characteristics, as documented in Callinex's April 23 and April 25, 2014, news releases.

Technical Findings and Manitoba Mining Convention

Following authorization from Tasic Graphite, Volt commenced processing historical drill core samples from the Neuron property, with additional material subsequently delivered to its Guelph facility for further technical evaluation.

Volt's laboratory investigations have observed graphite characteristics consistent with the historical SGS descriptions, supporting further evaluation of the material for dry separation and advanced carbon applications.

Comparative thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) conducted at Volt's Guelph laboratory indicated delayed high-temperature mass loss in the Neuron graphite compared with other natural flake graphite samples evaluated by the Company. These preliminary observations suggest potentially favourable thermal oxidation characteristics, although further testing under matched conditions is required to confirm any performance advantage.

During expansion trials, Volt observed that individual polycrystalline graphite flakes appear to develop multiple branching, worm-like structures. This morphology may promote interlocking of the expanded graphite, potentially forming a more cohesive and structurally stable intumescent barrier during fire exposure. Further testing is required to validate these potential benefits.

The contracted program includes further dry separation, concentrate optimization and development of expandable graphite, graphite foil and graphene for customer evaluation and testing.





Figure 1. Expansion Morphology of Tasic Graphite from the Neuron Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Volt will support Tasic Graphite at its booth during the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention, November 2-3, 2026, in Winnipeg, showcasing samples of graphite concentrate, expandable graphite, graphite foil and graphene produced from the supplied core material, together with supporting analytical results.

Environmental Considerations

The Neuron properties historically reported near-surface graphite mineralization presents an opportunity to evaluate quarry-style extraction combined with dry mineral processing.

Volt's dry separation technology operates without process water or flotation reagents during concentration, potentially reducing freshwater consumption, chemical use and the generation of liquid processing tailings compared with conventional flotation methods.

This approach may offer a simpler processing pathway for suitable graphite deposits while preserving valuable flake characteristics. Any future quarry-style extraction would remain subject to geological, engineering and environmental evaluation, permitting and appropriate environmental controls.

Commercial Development

The Tasic Graphite engagement adds to Volt's ongoing revenue-generating mineral processing and advanced materials development activities. As outlined in its May 6, 2026, news release, these customer-funded programs have generated modest project-based revenues, helping offset operating and development costs while advancing the commercialization of the Company's technologies.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on advanced carbon materials, energy storage, and green energy technologies. The Company is developing a vertically integrated platform designed to transform natural graphite resources into high value carbon products, including graphite concentrates, graphene, battery materials, and lithium batteries. Volt Carbon holds mineral interests in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada, and operates facilities supporting both carbon material processing and battery technology development. For the latest information on the Company, its projects, and corporate developments, please visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Volt Carbon Technologies Inc,

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements and future oriented financial information, concerning Volt's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans', 'expects' or 'does not expect', "intends" 'budget', 'scheduled', 'estimates', "forecasts', 'intends', "goals," "aims," 'anticipates' or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', "will" or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Such statements include those with respect to: (i) the anticipated completion of the contracted technical development program with Tasic Graphite and the Company's ability to fulfill its contractual obligations; (ii) the continued optimization of Volt's proprietary dry separation process and its potential application to graphite mineralization from the Neuron property; (iii) the anticipated further testing and characterization of graphite concentrate, including crystallinity, oxidation resistance, liberation characteristics and processing performance to confirm and validate potential results and advantages, including potentially developing a more cohesive and structurally stable intumescent barrier during fire exposure and verifying potentially favourable thermal oxidation characteristics; (iv) the potential development and performance of expandable graphite, graphite foil and graphene products, including applications in intumescent fire protection and thermal management; (v) the potential suitability and environmental benefits of quarry-style graphite extraction combined with dry separation, subject to further geological, engineering, environmental and permitting assessments; (vi) the preparation and presentation of graphite samples and technical information at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention; and (vii) the Company's ability to advance commercialization through contracted mineral processing, technical services and advanced materials development activities.

All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

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