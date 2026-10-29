IFCO's ESG Report 2026 highlights 833k metric tons of carbon emissions avoided in customer supply chains and a record 2.6 billion reusable packaging trips.

IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, today published its ESG Report 2026. The report covers July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026 and marks the first year of reporting against IFCO's Thriving with Purpose 2030 ESG strategy.

During fiscal year 2026, the company managed an impressive 2.6 billion reusable packaging container (RPC) trips while reducing material greenhouse gas emissions by 11%. At the same time, customers using IFCO RPCs avoided 832,970 metric tons of CO2e emissions, an increase of 13% compared with the previous year.

Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO"The first year of our Thriving with Purpose 2030 ESG strategy showed that growth and sustainability go hand in hand. By expanding our network, investing in IFCO Digital, and scaling our circular model for reusable transport packaging, we are building a stronger, smarter business while helping our customers build more transparent and resilient fresh food supply chains."

Growing the circular economy while reducing environmental impact

IFCO's ESG Report 2026 highlights how the company has accelerated its business growth and commercial reach through acquisitions and investments in new facilities and delivered operational efficiencies. It also supplies supporting data for customer Scope 3 environmental savings achieved through IFCO's RPCs and SmartCycle circular pooling model.

Digital transformation was also a strategic enabler of IFCO's sustainability progress. During FY26 IFCO Digital was launched, advancing tracking technologies including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), RFID, and GRAI-Code identification. These capabilities support greater visibility of reusable packaging flows, helping improve asset efficiency, and providing customers with valuable supply chain data.

Measurable progress toward 2030 sustainability goals

FY26 results show progress across customer supply chains and IFCO's own operations. Customers using IFCO RPCs avoided 58,270 megaliters of water, 1,477 kilotonnes of solid waste, and 76,680 tonnes of product waste. Within IFCO's operations, water consumption per crate fell by 3%, and IFCO-operated service centers used 100% renewable electricity.

Iñigo Canalejo, Chief Sustainability Officer:"Our progress reflects the combined efforts of IFCO and our customers to bring more reusable packaging into circulation while reducing environmental impact. By investing in cleaner energy and more efficient operations, we reduced emissions while helping customers achieve measurable environmental savings. This progress puts us on a solid path to achieving our 2030 goals."

The full IFCO ESG Report 2026 is available here: https://www.ifco.com/2030-esg-strategy/esg-report-2026/

About IFCO:

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 400 million reusable packaging containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2.6 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste, and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging.

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