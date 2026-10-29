The launch brings bill approval and payment into ApprovalMax for US QuickBooks Online customers, following more than £98 million paid through ApprovalMax Pay in the UK.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - ApprovalMax, an accounts payable automation software for modern finance teams, has launched ApprovalMax Pay for QuickBooks Online in the US, bringing bill approval and payment into the same workflow.

Announced at Intuit Connect in Las Vegas, the launch follows more than £98 million in payments made by UK businesses through ApprovalMax Pay.





Image Caption: ApprovalMax officially launches ApprovalMax Pay for QuickBooks Online users in the U.S.



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For many US finance teams, approval and payment still happen in separate systems, making it harder to maintain a continuous audit trail and tightly control who can release funds.

The payment stage can create further control gaps. Bank portals may give payment staff broader access to company funds than necessary, while checks depend on manual sign-off and can be intercepted or altered outside the company's systems.

With ApprovalMax Pay, the controls that govern bill approval now apply to payment too. Finance teams can approve and pay bills in ApprovalMax without a separate payment system, and keep one audit trail from approval to the release of funds.

ApprovalMax Pay links each payment to the approved bill and, where applicable, its purchase order. Approved bill information carries into the payment workflow, reducing the need to re-key information between approval and payment.

ApprovalMax users can pay bills from pre-funded wallets, which support payments in more than 30 currencies via local payment rails. Role-based permissions separate who can prepare, approve and release payments. Two-factor authentication is required to release payments, and ApprovalMax checks vendor payment details against the last successful payment, flagging new or changed details before funds are released. Changes made to a bill after approval must be re-approved before payment.

Payment activity is recorded throughout, creating an audit trail of who raised, approved and paid each bill. Completed payments also sync back to QuickBooks Online, keeping the record connected from approval through to reconciliation.

Businesses can pay US vendors by ACH or Real-Time Payments (RTP), individually or in batches. ApprovalMax Pay works alongside existing payment methods rather than requiring finance teams to replace them.

There is no additional Pay subscription, maintenance or wallet holding fee, and USD Wallet top-ups are free. Transaction fees are shown before payment.

"ApprovalMax started with one job: making sure every bill is approved exactly as a business's rules say. With ApprovalMax Pay, those rules no longer stop at approval. Finance teams can take a bill from approval to payment in one controlled workflow, with one record of who approved it and who released the money," said Konstantin Bredyuk, CEO of ApprovalMax.

"UK businesses have already paid more than £98 million through ApprovalMax Pay, and bringing it to the US is a big step towards our goal of giving finance teams robust control over accounts payable from start to finish," he adds.

ApprovalMax Pay is now available to ApprovalMax customers using QuickBooks Online in the US.

For more on ApprovalMax Pay visit ApprovalMax.

About ApprovalMax

ApprovalMax is robust, end-to-end, accounts payable automation software for modern finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers working in Xero, QuickBooks Online and Oracle NetSuite. It helps finance teams implement complex approval chains, enforce delegation of authority, and records a timestamped audit trail of every decision. Founded in 2014, it is used by over 20,000 organisations globally.



Visit approvalmax.com for more information.

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