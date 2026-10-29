Pretoria, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Former Harmony Gold Chief Executive and current Executive Chair of Lions Bay Resources Proprietary Limited ("LBR" or the "Company"), Graham Briggs, is set to join Metals One Plc (AIM: MET1) (OTCQB: MTOPF) ("Metals One") as Chair, subject to Metals One's proposed acquisition of LBR.

The appointment is part of the wider transaction with LBR, Metals One and Lions Bay Capital Inc. (TSXV: LBI) that will bring the 2.1 million ounce Barbrook Gold Mine ("Barbrook") into LBR and consolidate LBR as a wholly owned subsidiary of Metals One.

Briggs has been involved with Barbrook for some time and has been key to producing an updated competent person's report for the project. "At this point, not all of the historic ounces are expected to be brought into the updated resource, but there are a lot of known orebodies at Barbrook and there is huge potential," says Briggs.

Briggs is joined in this video by Metals One's managing director Daniel Maling to discuss the opportunity to create a South Africa-focused gold and power business with a world-class South African management team.

Video link: Ex-Harmony Gold CEO to Join Metals One as Chair





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTImRjrYKms

Source: Lions Bay Resources Pty Ltd

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321567