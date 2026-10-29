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WKN: 851267 | ISIN: ZAE000015228 | Ticker-Symbol: HAM1
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 14:31
14,300 Euro
-1,72 % -0,250
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
HARMONY GOLD MINING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARMONY GOLD MINING CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,05014,35014:39
14,10014,35014:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HARMONY GOLD MINING
HARMONY GOLD MINING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HARMONY GOLD MINING CO LTD14,300-1,72 %
METALS ONE PLC0,0170,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.