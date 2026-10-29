Lendistry Demos OrigenLink Lending Platform Live at American Banker Conference

The technology solution is presented in a model intended to bring convenient, catalytic capital to the small businesses powering our economy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Lendistry today announces OrigenLink, its new technology enabled managed lending-as-a-service solution aimed at expanding access to capital for small businesses. Lendistry's CEO and CTO, Everett K. Sands and Robert Green, presented a live demonstration of the system to certain banking leaders at the American Banker Small Business Banking Conference on October 28, 2026. In a time when the demand for responsible commercial lending is increasing, financial institutions may now utilize OrigenLink to increase the choices for their small business customers without sending them elsewhere.

In prior bank fintech collaborations, borrowers that didn't fit a bank's credit offerings would be referred to Lendistry for more flexible options, where they'd have to begin a new application. This integration eliminates that need, integrating Lendistry's product offerings with the bank's other product offerings, and returning valuable time to busy entrepreneurs.

"Technology is the key to transformative capital for businesses, especially those that have historically lacked access," says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. "Our conversations at the American Banker Conference confirmed that OrigenLink solves several pain points banks experience in small business lending. By 10X-ing the borrower experience for our partners under their own brands and offering our products in a collaborative, complementary way, OrigenLink is evolving the lending ecosystem for small businesses."

"Simply put, we're using AI and automation technology the way it was intended: to make a complex and time-consuming process faster and easier. Lendistry's engineers are literally sitting beside its business development officers, underwriters and servicing professionals, making sure OrigenLink is optimized for the whole lending lifecycle," says Robert Green, Chief Technology Officer. "We were so excited to preview OrigenLink live for our banking peers and help deepen their small business relationships."

A more detailed look is available at OrigenLink.com .

About Lendistry

Lendistry ( lendistry.com ) is a small business lender, grant administrator, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs. Lendistry has used proprietary technology to deploy over $11 billion to small businesses since its founding in 2015, partnering with state and federal governments and some of the most well-known brands in the U.S. Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker in 2025, Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

Press Contact: Kate Kearns, Sr. Communications Manager, communications@lendistry.com

SOURCE: Lendistry

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/lendistry-demos-origenlink-lending-platform-live-at-american-banker-1243362