Living Security Launches HRM Framework 2.0 to Help Teams Preempt Workforce Cyber Risk

Open framework organizes human and AI agent risk around 10 breach scenarios as Living Security incorporates the approach into its platform

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Living Security, the AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM) company, today announced HRM Framework 2.0, an open resource that helps security teams connect workforce risk signals, recognize patterns of emerging exposure and take action to preempt cyber incidents. Published at humanriskmanagement.com , the framework organizes human and AI agent risk around 10 breach scenarios and provides a structure for identifying exposure, choosing interventions and measuring progress.

Security teams collect information about workforce behavior, access and threats across multiple tools. Understanding what those signals mean together, and deciding what to do next, remains a challenge. HRM Framework 2.0 gives teams a common structure for interpreting those signals in the context of the incidents they are trying to prevent.

"Security teams need to start with a practical question: what incident are we trying to prevent?" said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "That question helps teams decide which signals matter, who needs attention and what response fits the risk. We built HRM Framework 2.0 to give practitioners a shared structure for making those decisions and measuring whether their actions reduced exposure."

Connecting Risk Signals to Preemptive Action

The framework connects signals across risk domains to cohorts of people or agents with shared exposure, and to sequences of activity that help teams predict where risk may lead. By examining how signals develop together over time, teams can recognize emerging patterns and act to preempt an incident.

For example, a phishing message, a link click and an unusual login can each warrant attention. Examined as a sequence, they may indicate a developing account takeover and help teams intervene before the attacker gains further access or causes harm.

The framework also maps interventions to the underlying risk. Risky behavior may call for targeted coaching or training, while exposure tied to permissions or access may require a change to security controls.

A self-assessment helps security teams evaluate their progress toward a preemptive Human Risk Management program. Using the framework's maturity model, teams can assess their ability to identify emerging risk, anticipate potential incidents and take targeted action, then prioritize the improvements needed to advance.

Bringing the Framework Into the Living Security Platform

Living Security is incorporating the framework into the Living Security Platform , with development focused on organizing risk intelligence and response around breach scenarios.

That work maps the framework's breach scenarios to platform signals, cohorts and playbooks . The goal is to help security teams move from identifying a scenario to understanding who is exposed, selecting an appropriate intervention and tracking how risk changes afterward.

As AI agents gain access to business systems and sensitive data, the approach also brings agent activity and human accountability into the same view of workforce risk.

"The framework gives teams a way to connect the risk they see to the action they take," said Chris Poirel, Head of Data Science at Living Security. "We're building that approach into the platform so practitioners can use the same structure to understand exposure, guide their response and measure how risk changes afterward."

An Open Resource for Human Risk Management

HRM Framework 2.0 is published under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license and is available for security teams, vendors and researchers to use with attribution. The framework maps to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and MITRE ATT&CK, helping practitioners connect workforce risk management to established security practices.

Explore HRM Framework 2.0 and take the self-assessment to evaluate your progress toward a preemptive HRM program at humanriskmanagement.com .

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure and reduce workforce cyber risk across people and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-launches-hrm-framework-2.0-to-help-teams-preempt-1243483