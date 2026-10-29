GamePix's Web Publishing and Distribution Join Xsolla's Global Commerce Infrastructure, Giving Developers One Path From Video Game to Players Worldwide

Xsolla, a global commerce company, today announced it acquired GamePix, the web games platform that publishes and distributes browser games worldwide. GamePix brings a catalog of 10,000+ web titles, a community of 4,000+ developers, and a publishing solution that brings any game to your web browser, from PC and mobile titles ported with its own technology to video games built with AI. Xsolla adds this commerce infrastructure to monetize those video games across 200+ geographies. Together, they give developers a single path from a finished video game to a paying, global audience.

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Graphic: Xsolla

Edouard Wawra, Valerio Pullano and Justine Silipo founded GamePix in 2013, when web games still ran on Flash. Since then, GamePix has moved with every shift in browser technology, from HTML5 and WebGL to WebGPU and now AI-created video games, building partnerships with international telcos and media companies along the way. Its catalog spans independent developers through major studios and publishers, who use GamePix's unique technology to reach players on its site, in its apps, and through its deep network of distribution partners.

GamePix handles every step between a finished video game and its players: publishing, SDK integration, QA, distribution, and monetization, all through one integration. For video games built outside the web, its proprietary porting technology converts Unity and C++ titles for PC and mobile into web builds up to 90% smaller in load size, with the same gameplay and nothing to install.

With Xsolla, GamePix developers and studios now gain payment access across 200+ geographies, 1,000+ payment methods, and player engagement tools from day one. Players get browser-based games with no download required, all with a single player identity that carries across the GamePix site, apps, and video games.

New AI tools have made building a playable video game faster than ever, but publishing it, finding players, and generating revenue remain the hard part. GamePix gives AI-built video games a direct route to market: creators can connect to GamePix and Xsolla from inside their AI tools and go live in minutes, with distribution, single identity, and payments handled in one step.

"The browser is the most open platform for video games, and GamePix has spent more than a decade building one of the strongest web-based ecosystems," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Whether a studio has a PC catalog, a mobile hit, or a video game built with AI over a weekend, GamePix now gives that studio a fast path to players on the web, and Xsolla, the tools to let them grow."

"In 2013 we placed a bet that the web would become the world's biggest console, and we have spent every year since building the technology and the community to make it happen," said Edouard Wawra, CEO and Co-Founder of GamePix. "And now with AI, that bet is turning out even bigger than we imagined: a console anyone can build games for. Joining Xsolla isn't the finish line; it's a change of scale. What we built for thousands of developers, we can now bring to the whole video game industry."

Xsolla was assisted by ADVANT Nctm, led by partner Fabio Pizzoccheri, with associates Luigi Stabile and Giovanni Cianfarani, on all legal due diligence and transactional, corporate, and commercial law matters, and by counsel Luca Guidobaldi on industry-specific intellectual property and video game law matters.

Developers, studios and players can get started at gamepix.com.

To learn more about Xsolla's acquisition of GamePix, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Xsolla-GamePix

About GamePix

GamePix is a web games platform founded in 2013 by Edouard Wawra, Valerio Pullano and Justine Silipo. It publishes and distributes browser games on gamepix.com, in its own apps and through a network of distribution partners, offers a complete solution to bring games to the web, including proprietary porting technology for PC and mobile titles, and works with thousands of developers worldwide, including creators building games with AI. GamePix has been part of Xsolla since August 2026.

For more information, visit gamepix.com.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company that builds and provides all the things developers need to launch, grow, and monetize video games. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company supports studios of every size, from indie to AAA, with solutions across direct-to-consumer commerce, intelligent payments, entertainment-based IP, and player engagement products. Xsolla helps developers fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games at scale. Trusted by more than 70% of the top 100 highest-grossing games, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record across 200+ geographies with access to 1,000+ local payment methods worldwide. Grounded in a deep belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in bringing opportunities together and unlocking growth for creators everywhere.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

2026 Xsolla. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021024495/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Derrick Stembridge

Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla

d.stembridge@xsolla.com