CluePoints Announced as Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards Finalist

RBQM leader secures finalist position in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category at prestigious awards.

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CluePoints, a leading provider of Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) and clinical data quality oversight software, has been named a finalist in the Data Analytics/Business Intelligence category at the 2026 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards.

CluePoints has been shortlisted for its new approach to clinical data review. This year, it expanded the statistical approach at the core of its RBQM software with three complementary capabilities: Intelligent Query Detection (IQD), Medical and Safety Review (MSR) and Intelligent Medical Coding (IMC). These extend the proven statistical engine and site oversight capabilities CluePoints is known for, bringing fragmented data review approaches into one connected model.

The CluePoints platform has derisked thousands of studies and detected more than 250,000 potential issues. Building on that decade-long leadership in RBQM, IQD, MSR and IMC ensure patient safety signals and data compliance gaps are no longer reviewed in isolation.

Where the industry has rushed to bolt AI onto legacy workflows, CluePoints has taken a different path. Statistical models are augmented with AI where it sharpens the outcome, not where it makes a headline. Every output is explainable, auditable and defensible.

"A lack of data has never been the problem in clinical trials," said Chief Commercial Officer Martin Magazzolo. "The problem is that fragmented tools and disconnected systems meant they lacked the clarity and confidence to act on data insights in a timely way.The CluePoints model allows teams to detect issues earlier, act on them faster, and demonstrate audit-ready oversight with confidence. We are delighted that our commitment to turning raw data into actionable intelligence is being recognized at this year's Fierce awards."

Winners in all categories will be announced at the Fierce Vanguard Awards Gala on November 19, 2026, at The Lighthouse at Pier 61, New York.

To learn more about how CluePoints could transform your clinical data management, please visit www.cluepoints.com.

About CluePoints

CluePoints provides AI-enabled Risk-Based Quality Management and clinical data review software for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. Its solutions help clinical teams detect emerging risks earlier, focus human review on the issues that matter and maintain traceable, inspection-ready oversight throughout the study lifecycle. Combining advanced statistics, machine learning and deep clinical expertise, CluePoints supports more consistent and proportionate decision-making across clinical trial portfolios.

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