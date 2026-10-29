Boldyn Networks: Radford University resets the student experience with connectivity that feels like home

Radford University resets the student experience with connectivity that feels like home

ResNet partnership with Boldyn Networks gives nearly 3,000 students consistent, 24/7 support to connect all devices they bring to campus

RADFORD, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radford University is putting its students first by deploying a new residential network across its 44 residential buildings that gives students the same quality of connectivity in every on-campus housing location, no matter how many devices they bring to campus. The university selected Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) to design, build and operate the network through ResNet, its residential network services offering.

The move reflects a clear institutional priority: students arrive with more devices and higher expectations than ever, and their residence hall should feel as connected as home. Rather than upgrading in phases, Radford chose to modernize the residential network all at once, covering 2,965 beds in all buildings, so no student's experience depends on which building they live in. In a record 25 days, Boldyn deployed an entirely new network through the strong collaboration of its project management, installation and network engineering teams.

The partnership with Boldyn also gives Radford something campus IT leaders rarely get: predictability. It includes built-in hardware lifecycle management and a known cost to serve and support the residence halls over the next five years, alongside 24/7/365 support for students that keeps pace with growing network demand.

Just as important, it hands the operational load and day-to-day management to an expert partner, Boldyn, allowing Radford's IT organization to concentrate on strategic initiatives including complex ERP and LMS transitions and the rollout of AI capabilities across campus.

Read the full press release HERE.

CONTACT: media@boldyn.com

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