SEG Solar Secures Land for Planned 4 GW HJT Solar Cell Facility in Texas

Planned $950 million HJT facility is expected to add 4 GW of annual solar cell manufacturing capacity and create more than 700 local jobs

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar ("SEG"), a leading global vertically integrated solar manufacturer, today announced that it has signed a land agreement for a planned $950 million, 4 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell plant at its Tomball Industrial Campus in the greater Houston area.

The facility is expected to create more than 700 local jobs and is planned to come online in two 2 GW phases, targeted for 2028 and 2029. It would make the SEG Tomball Industrial Campus one of the only U.S. manufacturing locations where HJT cells, modules, and key components are made in one place.

The facility will be located adjacent to SEG's existing 4 GW Tomball #1 module manufacturing facility and its 4.6 GW Tomball #2 module manufacturing facility currently under construction. Once completed, the HJT cell facility will bring solar cell, module and key component manufacturing together at SEG's Tomball campus, alongside warehousing, an R&D center, a certified testing laboratory, and planned EVA and junction box production lines.

SEG's Texas-made modules, built with U.S.-produced HJT cells, will help developers and asset owners meet domestic content requirements while improving project economics. They will also provide something increasingly valuable in today's market: a dependable source of U.S.-manufactured supply.

Jim Wood, chief executive officer of SEG Solar, said "Bringing HJT cell manufacturing to the U.S. will give customers a more domestic supply chain with clearer sourcing and a single company standing behind the product. As the only U.S. company dedicated to integrated domestic vertical manufacturing, SEG will continue to strengthen our U.S. operations and innovation. American-made cells, American-made modules, one company accountable."

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2021, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial, and residential markets. By the end of 2025, SEG had shipped over 7.5 GW of solar modules worldwide and reached a module production capacity of 6.5 GW.

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