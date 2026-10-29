Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health's U.S. Active Subscriptions Surpass 12,000, Up 92% in Two Weeks

Active subscriptions up 92%: 12,050 active U.S. subscriptions as of October 28, 2026, up from 6,287 on October 14, 2026

12,050 active U.S. subscriptions as of October 28, 2026, up from 6,287 on October 14, 2026 Monthly subscription value up 94%: $1,787,585 at standard renewal pricing as of October 28, 2026, up from $919,945 on October 14, 2026

$1,787,585 at standard renewal pricing as of October 28, 2026, up from $919,945 on October 14, 2026 Order volume up 90%: 20,677 online checkout orders tracked as of October 28, 2026, up from 10,881 on October 14, 2026

20,677 online checkout orders tracked as of October 28, 2026, up from 10,881 on October 14, 2026 Recurring growth: subscriptions renew on a recurring basis, building a growing base of repeat customers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided an update on its U.S. direct-to-consumer subscription business.

Two Weeks of Rapid Growth

Cosmos Health launched its U.S. subscription model in mid-July 2026 and began scaling it in mid-September as it accelerated investment in its U.S. platform. On October 14, 2026, the Company first reported 6,287 active U.S. subscriptions. Five days later, that number had risen 42% to 8,940. As of October 28, 2026, it reached 12,050, up 35% in nine days and 92% in two weeks.

Monthly subscription value, which represents the amount that would be billed on active subscriptions in a month at standard renewal pricing, grew even faster, rising 94% over the same two weeks, from $919,945 to $1,787,585. Online checkout orders tracked by the Company's platform rose to 20,677, up 41% from 14,624 on October 19, 2026 and 90% from 10,881 on October 14, 2026.

Building a Recurring Revenue Base

Subscriptions are central to the Company's U.S. strategy. Active subscriptions renew on a recurring basis, so every new subscriber represents an ongoing customer relationship rather than a single sale. As successive monthly cohorts of subscribers renew, the recurring portion of U.S. revenue is expected to grow, improving the visibility and predictability of the business.

CEO Commentary

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Two weeks ago, we reported 6,287 active U.S. subscriptions. As of October 28, we have 12,050, and the monthly value of our subscription base has nearly doubled to almost $1.8 million. We built this business in just a few months, and it is scaling rapidly.

"What makes this growth so valuable is that it is recurring. Every new subscriber adds to a recurring revenue base that grows with each monthly cohort, giving us increasing visibility into future revenue. With the same model now live in Australia, New Zealand and the broader Oceania region, we are just getting started."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; the timing, execution, regulatory clearance, valuation, structuring, and completion of any potential asset-backed or tokenized financing program; the legal, regulatory, and technological risks associated with digital assets and blockchain-based financial structures; the conversion of contract manufacturing pipeline volumes into production and revenue, including the timing, volume and terms of orders placed under multi-year agreements; the realization of anticipated gross margins; the timing, cost and completion of planned capital investments; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

Note: Subscription and order figures are as reported by the Company's platforms for its U.S. online stores, are preliminary and unaudited, and may differ from amounts reported in the Company's financial statements. Monthly subscription value is calculated at standard renewal pricing, is an operating metric, is not a measure of revenue under U.S. GAAP and does not represent revenue earned to date. Actual renewal revenue will depend on how many subscriptions renew, as well as on cancellations, pauses and skipped deliveries.

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-healths-u.s.-active-subscriptions-surpass-12-000-up-92-in-two-1243528