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WKN: A2N6BH | ISIN: US28414H1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 5EA
Tradegate
29.10.26 | 11:52
20,390 Euro
+0,39 % +0,080
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,61020,73015:03
20,61020,73015:03
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
166 Leser
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Caring for Both Ends of the Leash: Elanco and The Veterinary Cooperative Support The Street Dog Coalition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / At Elanco, we believe that making life better for animals, makes life better. That includes every pet, whatever their owner's circumstances. That's why we were proud to join The Veterinary Cooperative (TVC) in supporting The Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit that brings free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness.

Together, TVC and Elanco donated a combined $14,088, enough to help provide free veterinary care for more than 120 pets.

A Night of Bingo with a Big Impact

At TVC VetVision 2026 in Columbus, Ohio, TVC shareholders, team members and industry partners gathered for the second annual Paws for a Cause: Bingo Night. The evening raised $7,044, and Elanco matched every dollar.

For TVC, a member-owned cooperative of independent veterinary practices, the event was a chance to live out one of its founding values. Concern for Community is one of the seven cooperative principles that guide TVC's work, reflecting its commitment to animal welfare and the communities its members serve.

Why The Street Dog Coalition?

For many people experiencing homelessness, a pet is family, a source of comfort and a constant companion. The Street Dog Coalition takes a One Health approach to street medicine. That approach recognizes that the health of people and the health of their animals are closely connected. Its volunteers deliver preventive care through pop-up street clinics. They also work with community partners to connect pets and their people with additional services.

What this donation makes possible:

  • $116: The Street Dog Coalition's 2026 average cost to care for one pet
  • 120+ pets: the number of animals this gift can help care for
  • 60+ locations: the number of communities across the U.S. where the organization runs clinics

The Street Dog Coalition said the joint gift will have "an enormous impact" on its ability to care for these pets. It added that support from partners who share its focus on the human-animal bond helps the organization expand its reach.

Real Impact Happens Locally

Elanco works alongside shelters and community clinics across the country to help deliver vaccines, preventive care, treatment and support services to pets and families who might otherwise go without. Our support of The Street Dog Coalition builds on that work. It strengthens local animal welfare networks and helps more pets stay healthy alongside the people who love them.

Get Involved

To learn more about The Street Dog Coalition, find a clinic, or volunteer or donate, visit thestreetdogcoalition.org.

To learn more about Elanco's Paws for Purpose Program, click here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Elanco at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Elanco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/elanco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Elanco



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/caring-for-both-ends-of-the-leash-elanco-and-the-veterinary-cooperativ-1243542

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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