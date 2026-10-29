TIOmarkets Expands Mobile Trading App with Depth of Market and Advanced Trade Management Tools

The TIOmarkets mobile trading app combines market analysis, advanced order controls, bulk position actions, economic events, funding and account management in one app.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIOmarkets has expanded its mobile trading app for iOS and Android with Depth of Market (DOM), enhanced order controls, bulk position management and a redesigned Economic Calendar. The update builds on an all-in-one experience that brings market analysis, trade execution, funding and account management together on mobile.

Depth of Market and advanced order controls

DOM provides an order-book view for supported symbols directly from the trade ticket. Standard DOM shows bid and ask prices and volume across multiple price levels, while Price DOM offers a price-focused view. Users can tap a displayed price to help set a Limit or Stop order.

The updated trade ticket also shows trade size, required margin, free margin and order value alongside Take Profit, Stop Loss and scheduled-order controls.

Faster management of open positions

Bulk-position functionality helps clients manage several open trades. Users can close all positions or select groups by performance, direction, symbol or individual position.

Analysis, events and account management

Integrated TradingView charting offers multiple timeframes, technical indicators and drawing tools. The redesigned Economic Calendar adds impact levels, event descriptions, actual, previous and forecast figures, historical releases and available charts.

Clients can register or log in, create and access trading accounts, upload verification documents, review balances, deposit funds, submit withdrawal requests and access support without leaving the app. Supported markets include forex, indices, commodities and stock CFDs, depending on the client's account and location.

"Our objective wasn't simply to release another trading app, but to remove friction from the entire client journey. With the TIOmarkets mobile app, clients can now register, fund their account and trade from a single application," said Stefanos Mitsi, Group CEO at TIOmarkets.

The app supports biometric authentication on compatible devices and two-factor authentication to help protect account access. It is free to download for supported iOS and Android devices. Existing clients can use their current credentials, while new clients can complete registration and verification in the app.

About TIOmarkets

TIOmarkets is a global multi-asset CFD broker providing access to forex, indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and futures through its online trading platforms.

Risk disclaimer: Trading on margin comes with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how margin trading works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Never deposit more than you are prepared to lose.

CMO

Chris Andreou

support@tiomarkets.com

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