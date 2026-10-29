Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Bann naht: Pentagon sperrt China-Metalle - dieser Nickel-Explorer reagiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EdgeMode Inc: EdgeMode Answers the Call for Ready-to-Build Data Center Infrastructure to Shorten Lead Times

Charlie Faulkner, CEO EdgeMode, on eliminating 2-3 year lead times with de-risked, shovel-ready campuses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / As demand for AI-ready data center infrastructure continues to outweighs supply, hear from Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, Inc. (OTCID:EDGM) on how completing the 2-3 year development journey upfront provides operators with ready-to-build (RTB) sites with immediate capacity to scale.

Latest research from the Bain & Company Data Center Model projects approximately $5 trillion to $6.5 trillion of spending to build nearly 150 GW of new compute capacity by 2030 - almost tripling global capacity in just five years.

But the report flags that power, hardware, and skilled labor are simultaneously constrained and public approvals are increasingly difficult to secure. Lead times are long enough that decisions made today determine capacity several years from now.

Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, sees ready-to-build data center projects as key to shortening lead times:
"The projection of nearly 150 GW in new compute demand by 2030 highlights a critical reality: capital is abundant, but shovel-ready infrastructure is heavily constrained. Hyperscalers are facing severe bottlenecks with long lead times, grid power availability, and increasingly difficult public approvals. By delivering AI campuses explicitly at the Ready-to-Build stage - with land, off-grid power, fiber, and environmental permits fully established - EdgeMode strips out the development risks and provides operators with the immediate capacity they require to scale."

"Reaching that stage requires time, investment and coordination. Development work to date has been funded from the developers' own resources, without public subsidies. The developers bear the cost of that work and the risk that an opportunity may need to be modified or discontinued.

"Once a project reaches RTB, it can be acquired by an investor or operator with the financial, industrial and technological resources required to build, equip, and bring it into operation. Our model is designed for those who prefer to acquire projects with that preparatory work already completed."

"The buyer can therefore benefit from work that, in our planning, may represent two to three years of development, depending on the site and its permitting process. Our value lies precisely in completing that journey: bringing land, engineering, energy, connectivity and permits together in a project prepared for the next stage."

About EdgeMode
EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley
IBA International - PR for EdgeMode
Email: edgemode@iba-international.com
Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner
Chief Executive Officer
EdgeMode Inc.
Email: hello@edgemode.io

SOURCE: EdgeMode Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/edgemode-answers-the-call-for-ready-to-build-data-center-infrastr-1243557

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.