EdgeMode Inc: EdgeMode Answers the Call for Ready-to-Build Data Center Infrastructure to Shorten Lead Times

Charlie Faulkner, CEO EdgeMode, on eliminating 2-3 year lead times with de-risked, shovel-ready campuses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / As demand for AI-ready data center infrastructure continues to outweighs supply, hear from Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, Inc. (OTCID:EDGM) on how completing the 2-3 year development journey upfront provides operators with ready-to-build (RTB) sites with immediate capacity to scale.

Latest research from the Bain & Company Data Center Model projects approximately $5 trillion to $6.5 trillion of spending to build nearly 150 GW of new compute capacity by 2030 - almost tripling global capacity in just five years.

But the report flags that power, hardware, and skilled labor are simultaneously constrained and public approvals are increasingly difficult to secure. Lead times are long enough that decisions made today determine capacity several years from now.

Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode, sees ready-to-build data center projects as key to shortening lead times:

"The projection of nearly 150 GW in new compute demand by 2030 highlights a critical reality: capital is abundant, but shovel-ready infrastructure is heavily constrained. Hyperscalers are facing severe bottlenecks with long lead times, grid power availability, and increasingly difficult public approvals. By delivering AI campuses explicitly at the Ready-to-Build stage - with land, off-grid power, fiber, and environmental permits fully established - EdgeMode strips out the development risks and provides operators with the immediate capacity they require to scale."

"Reaching that stage requires time, investment and coordination. Development work to date has been funded from the developers' own resources, without public subsidies. The developers bear the cost of that work and the risk that an opportunity may need to be modified or discontinued.

"Once a project reaches RTB, it can be acquired by an investor or operator with the financial, industrial and technological resources required to build, equip, and bring it into operation. Our model is designed for those who prefer to acquire projects with that preparatory work already completed."

"The buyer can therefore benefit from work that, in our planning, may represent two to three years of development, depending on the site and its permitting process. Our value lies precisely in completing that journey: bringing land, engineering, energy, connectivity and permits together in a project prepared for the next stage."

About EdgeMode

EdgeMode develops scalable AI-ready data center campuses and integrated energy infrastructure across strategic global markets. The company focuses on power-secured developments aligned to accelerating AI and high-performance compute demand.

Contact Information

Jamie Kightley

IBA International - PR for EdgeMode

Email: edgemode@iba-international.com

Phone: +1 561 228 1940 or +44 1572 757932

Charlie Faulkner

Chief Executive Officer

EdgeMode Inc.

Email: hello@edgemode.io

SOURCE: EdgeMode Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/edgemode-answers-the-call-for-ready-to-build-data-center-infrastr-1243557