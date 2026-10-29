Tidal Wave Auto Spa Acquires and Rebrands Location in Columbia, South Carolina

Leading Conveyor Car Wash Company Reaches 338 Locations Across 30 States with Special Introductory Offer and Local Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa , one of the nation's largest conveyor car wash companies, announced today the acquisition, rebranding, and opening of a location in Columbia, South Carolina. The new Tidal Wave location at 1027 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29201, opened Monday, October 26. With the acquisition, both existing and new Tidal Wave members now have access to the entire network, so members can wash at any of the 338 locations across 30 states with their membership.

Tidal Wave's presence in the greater Columbia area, a growing market with strong demand for premium car wash services, now includes four locations. The new Elmwood Ave location joins the Forum Drive , Killian and Piney Grove sites, giving customers more convenient options across Columbia and making it easier for members to use their membership throughout the area. The newly rebranded and fully renovated location features Tidal Wave's premium service model, industry-leading car wash technology, and customer-first approach. The facility has been upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment plus vehicle prep before the wash, high-pressure vacuums, complimentary tire air stations, and convenient mat and interior cleaning stations fully stocked with cleaning solutions and towels - providing customers a complete vehicle care solution in one convenient stop.

Grand Opening Special Offer

To celebrate the opening, Tidal Wave is offering an exclusive introductory rate of $9.97 for the first month on any wash plan monthly membership, available for the first week only. This special offer provides customers with exceptional value and an opportunity to experience Tidal Wave's premium car wash services at an unbeatable price.

Giveback Day: Thursday, October 29

In celebration of the Columbia opening, Tidal Wave will host a Giveback Day on Thursday, October 29, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, supporting Clear Dot Charter School Columbia , a tuition-free public charter school serving students from 4K through 12th grade.

During the Giveback Day, Tidal Wave will donate $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership sold to Clear Dot Charter School Columbia.

"Opening in Columbia this week, with four Tidal Wave locations now serving the area, is about more than car washes. It gives us the chance to become a bigger part of this community, and we're equally proud to support Clear Dot Charter School on our Giveback Day. Schools like Clear Dot help every student find their strengths and build confidence for what comes next, and we're honored to stand alongside them," said Scott Blackstock, Founder and CEO of Tidal Wave Auto Spa. "We're committed to being a trusted part of the Columbia community, and we look forward to serving customers with the convenience and reliability they deserve."

Other Tidal Wave Locations in the Columbia Market

The Columbia market now includes:

Forum Drive: 109 Forum Dr., Columbia, SC 29229

Piney Grove: 3956 Fernandina Rd, Columbia, SC 29210

Killian: 1005 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29203

Elmwood Ave: 1027 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29201

About Clear Dot Charter School Columbia

Clear Dot Charter School's mission is to support the development of globally competent students, helping every learner find their starting point, embrace their individuality, and grow with courage, creativity, and confidence to make their mark. Everything starts with a dot: a beginning, a fresh start, and a connection point. The school believes every student matters and works to provide the support, encouragement, and opportunities students need to grow, thrive, and succeed through strong relationships, personalized support, and a commitment to seeing the whole child.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has grown from a single self-service car wash in Thomaston, GA, to one of the nation's largest conveyor car wash companies, with 338 locations across 30 states. The company is committed to providing customers with industry-leading car care technology and exceptional service while making a positive impact in the communities it serves. Through its annual Charity Day event and year-round fundraising programs, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $8 million to local programs and nonprofit organizations.

Media Contact:

Email: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: www.tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-acquires-and-rebrands-location-in-columbia-south-carolina-1243545