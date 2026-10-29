Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Introduces SecureOT Capabilities to Help OEMs Address Emerging Cybersecurity Regulations

Rockwell Automation Introduces SecureOT Capabilities to Help OEMs Address Emerging Cybersecurity Regulations

SecureOT capabilities help machine builders identify vulnerabilities, document cybersecurity posture and support compliance readiness across the machine lifecycle

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced new SecureOTTM cybersecurity capabilities designed to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) simplify compliance efforts, strengthen secure-by-design practices and better manage cybersecurity risks throughout the machine lifecycle.

Cybersecurity regulations, such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and Machinery Regulation (MR), are moving toward key compliance deadlines in 2026 and 2027. As these regulations reshape requirements for machine builders, OEMs face increasing pressure to demonstrate cybersecurity readiness, maintain detailed documentation and provide ongoing support for deployed assets. According to Rockwell's OEM Advantage Playbook findings, that pressure is being felt across the market: Nearly two in five OEMs are already navigating evolving compliance requirements, while 63% expect cyber risks to continue. Despite this, many lack visibility into their current readiness and the steps needed to address them. Rockwell's SecureOT capabilities help address these challenges by equipping OEMs with proactive cybersecurity management and making regulatory readiness a more repeatable, scalable process.

Rockwell expanded SecureOT with OEM-focused capabilities including cybersecurity assessments, advisory services, machine-level visibility, vulnerability identification and compliance reporting to help machine builders navigate evolving requirements. Powered by SecureOTTM Platform, these capabilities enable organizations to identify vulnerabilities, document cybersecurity posture and support regulatory readiness throughout the machine lifecycle.

By combining technology, services and industrial cybersecurity expertise, SecureOT helps OEMs move from reactive compliance activities to a more proactive and scalable approach to managing cybersecurity risk. Key capabilities include:

Machine-level asset visibility with detailed inventories of hardware, software and firmware

Vulnerability identification to help uncover cybersecurity risks that may affect machine security and compliance

Exportable compliance reports that support customer transparency, audit preparation and regulatory documentation requirements

Cybersecurity assessments and advisory services to help identify gaps, establish governance processes and align with standards such as IEC 62443

Continuous monitoring to maintain visibility into newly disclosed vulnerabilities, support ongoing risk management and help satisfy post-deployment cybersecurity obligations

"OEMs are facing unprecedented pressure to demonstrate cybersecurity readiness while continuing to innovate and deliver high-quality machines on schedule," said Rick Kaun, global director of cybersecurity services at Rockwell Automation. "By combining SecureOT technology, advisory services and Rockwell Automation's industrial expertise, we help OEMs make cybersecurity a strategic business advantage rather than a compliance exercise."

To learn more about SecureOT and how Rockwell helps machine builders navigate evolving cybersecurity requirements, click here.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How does SecureOT help OEMs strengthen cybersecurity readiness?

SecureOT helps OEMs assess cybersecurity readiness, identify vulnerabilities, document machine cybersecurity posture and support regulatory readiness throughout the machine lifecycle. By combining cybersecurity assessments, advisory services and SecureOT Platform capabilities, OEMs can gain greater visibility into cybersecurity risks while implementing secure-by-design practices.

How can SecureOT help OEMs prepare for regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act and Machinery Regulation?

Leveraging SecureOT Platform helps OEMs gain visibility into machine cybersecurity risk while supporting a secure-by-design approach throughout the product lifecycle. This tool minimizes engineering time and risk required to support compliance while simplifying the documentation process needed for regulatory requirements.

What differentiates Rockwell Automation's approach to OEM cybersecurity?

Rockwell Automation combines industrial automation expertise, OT cybersecurity technology, assessments, advisory services and machine-level visibility within a unified approach. This helps OEMs establish scalable cybersecurity programs that support secure-by-design development, ongoing vulnerability management, compliance documentation and machine lifecycle support.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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