Toyo Co. said US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released shipments of solar cells made at its factory in Ethiopia after reviewing supply chain documentation that included polysilicon and wafer sourcing. The Japanese manufacturer did not say how many shipments were released, when, or under which authority they had been held. In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Toyo said CBP issued detention notices on May 27 and May 28 for two cell shipments totaling about 0.094 MW, valued at $13,770, which CBP indicated were suspected of being associated with forced labor. Toyo ...

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