LA Kings Honor Chrissy Duarte's Legacy Through Annual Blanket-Making Tradition

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / AEG's LA Kings joined the Duarte family on Oct. 26 to make blankets for Angelenos experiencing homelessness, continuing a holiday tradition inspired by the late Chrissy Duarte and her commitment to helping others.

Held at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, the annual event honors Chrissy, a former Kings staff member who was killed in the 2017 Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Before her death, Chrissy and her family made blankets each holiday season to provide warmth and comfort to people in need. In the years since, the Kings have joined the Duarte family in carrying that tradition forward.

This year, Kings staff and members of the Duarte family came together to hand-make 60 blankets, which will be donated to Better Angels on Nov. 21 to support Angelenos experiencing homelessness. Over 40 employees, family members and volunteers participated in the effort.

More than an annual day of service, the tradition has become a lasting tribute to Chrissy and the generosity she shared with those around her. Each year, her family and the Kings community turn remembrance into action, extending the impact of a simple tradition by providing warmth and care to neighbors in need.

Through the continued partnership between the Duarte family and the LA Kings, Chrissy's spirit of service lives on, transforming a family tradition into an enduring legacy of compassion and community care.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/la-kings-honor-chrissy-duartes-legacy-through-annual-blanket-making-tradition-1243566