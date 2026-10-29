Workhuman becomes the only employee recognition platform to hold full Microsoft 365 Certification for its Microsoft Teams integration, demonstrating independently assessed security, compliance, privacy, and data-handling practices

Workhuman, the world's leading employee recognition provider, today announced that its Microsoft Teams and Outlook applications have achieved Microsoft 365 Certification, Microsoft's highest level of app compliance assurance.

The certification confirms that Workhuman's applications have successfully completed Microsoft's rigorous certification process. Certified applications are vetted against controls derived from leading industry frameworks and demonstrate current security and compliance practices designed to protect customer data.

Workhuman is among a small group of companies represented in Microsoft's security and compliance catalogues to have achieved Microsoft 365 Certification and is the only employee recognition provider in its category to hold full certification.

The depth of the assessment reflects the high standards required. Workhuman's certification process included 63 controls and more than 300 pieces of supporting evidence, with teams across Workhuman demonstrating how security, privacy, and data protections operate in practice.

"Achieving Microsoft 365 Certification gives our customers greater confidence that Workhuman meets Microsoft's rigorous security, privacy, and compliance standards," saidOrlagh Lynch, Chief Information Security Officer at Workhuman. "It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Microsoft and the enormous cross-functional effort required across our teams to meet this standard."

By integrating recognition directly into Microsoft Teams and Outlook, Workhuman enables employees to recognize colleagues where work is already happening. The certification adds another level of assurance for organizations evaluating the technology behind that experience and helps address the priorities of both HR and IT.

About Microsoft 365 Certification

Microsoft 365 Certification is an independent security and privacy assessment of an app and its supporting environment, covering areas such as application security, data handling, operational security, privacy, and Responsible AI. The certification gives customers additional assurance that Workhuman's Microsoft Teams and Outlook applications have been independently assessed against Microsoft's security, compliance, and privacy requirements, going beyond the self-assessed Publisher Attestation process.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is the world's leading recognition and rewards platform, serving organizations of all sizes-from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing mid-market companies-across more than 180 countries. With over 25 years of category leadership, we support more than 8 million employees worldwide and have facilitated more than 100 million moments of connection that elevate culture and drive performance.

With over a decade of consistent profitability, Workhuman stands as proof that investing in people delivers lasting business value. Our pioneering Human Intelligence technology transforms recognition into strategic insight, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their people while driving measurable business impact and cultural transformation.

Learn more at www.workhuman.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Aline De Oliveira

aline.deoliveira@workhuman.com