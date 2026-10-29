De La Font Agency Shares Industry Guidelines on How to Book an Artist for 2027 Events

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / As companies, non-profits, and event planners begin mapping out their entertainment schedules for 2027, De La Font Agency, a celebrity booking agency based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering practical guidance on how to book an artist for an event without facing long delays or unanswered inquiries.

The advice comes as new industry research points to a major surge in live events. According to the 2027 Amex GBT Global Meetings and Events Forecast , published by American Express Global Business Travel, 93% of meeting professionals feel optimistic about the sector, while 91% expect higher event budgets in 2027. Another 83% predict rising per-attendee costs for special events. With competition for top talent tightening, locking in preferred dates requires a clear strategy well before final details are set.

Many planners run into a wall early in the process when direct messages sent to artist representatives go completely unanswered. In De La Font Agency's 55 years of experience in musician booking, artist managers rarely respond to open-ended or incomplete inquiries. Management teams prioritize structured offers that demonstrate an inquirer is serious, qualified, and organized.

"When event planners reach out with a firm date, venue location, and established budget, artist representatives can evaluate calendar availability and tour routing right away," said Richard De La Font, President and CEO of De La Font Agency. "Providing clear event criteria upfront eliminates back-and-forth delays and turns an informal inquiry into a serious discussion with management."

To make inquiries actionable, De La Font Agency advises planners to lock down five core details before making initial contact.

First, establish a firm event date or a narrow window of potential dates, which allows management to cross-reference their current tour schedules. Second, name the exact city and venue capacity to confirm the setting fits the performance. Third, outline expected attendance to establish the scale of the gathering. Fourth, determine a realistic talent fee parameter to align expectations from the start. Finally, specify whether the event requires a full stage show, a personal appearance, or a virtual performance so representatives can properly evaluate the scope of the engagement.

Having these details clear allows management to evaluate an inquiry against the act's broader schedule. Artist availability depends heavily on geographic routing, travel logistics, and existing tour commitments. Additionally, private corporate functions and non-profit galas require different preparation than public ticketed concerts because they rely on private hosting arrangements rather than standard tour stops.

De La Font Agency assists talent buyers with booking headline acts. Among these offerings, planners looking for inspiration can explore Latin music artists , as well as country , rap/hip-hop , and R&B rosters available for booking inquiries.

Organizers planning ahead for 2027 can submit their event details and check artist availability directly through the De La Font Agency website .

About De La Font Agency

De La Font Agency is a celebrity booking agency based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that helps event planners, companies, festivals, non-profits, and private hosts book headline music acts for events worldwide. For more than 55 years, the agency has worked directly with artist management to secure talent ranging from GRAMMY winners to regional favorites and DJs. The Tulsa Award Program named De La Font Agency Best of Tulsa in the Entertainers category. Learn more at https://delafontagency.com/ .

Contact

Richard De La Font

President & CEO, De La Font Agency

Email: media@delafontagency.com

SOURCE: De La Font Agency

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/de-la-font-agency-shares-industry-guidelines-on-how-to-book-an-a-1243372