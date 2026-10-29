Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to modernise Sloka substation in Jurmala, Latvia

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | October 29, 2026 at 16:00:00 EET

Energy and infrastructure solutions company Enersense will carry out a modernisation project at the Sloka substation in Jurmala for the Latvian electricity distribution system operator AS Sadales tikls. The project includes the construction of a new switchgear building, installation of modern electrical equipment and reconstruction of the existing power network. The aim is to improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply and ensure more stable network operation in the long term.

The modernisation is necessary because the existing 6 kV switchgear building and electrical equipment have become outdated. As part of the project, some customers will be transferred to the 20 kV network, while alternative technical solutions will be provided to maintain electricity supply for the remaining customers.

Enersense will be responsible for the entire project, from design and construction to commissioning. The work will include the construction of a new switchgear building, installation of 20 kV electrical equipment, a transformer and cable lines, as well as the dismantling of existing infrastructure and site improvements.

The new electrical equipment and automation systems will help reduce technical losses, improve network resilience and enable faster restoration of electricity supply in the event of faults.

"We greatly appreciate the trust Sadales tikls has placed in Enersense. We are pleased to support the modernisation of the electricity network in Jurmala and contribute to reliable electricity supply for local customers for years to come. As we will be working in an active urban environment, careful planning and the gradual transfer of customers to the new infrastructure will be particularly important," says Kristaps Konrads, Head of the MVL Department at Enersense Latvia.

The project design is scheduled to be submitted in spring 2027, with all works planned to be completed by the end of the year.

The contract has been recorded in the Power Business Unit's order book for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

Substation, illustrative picture