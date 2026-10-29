Direxion to Launch ANTO & ANTD, 2X Daily Bull & Bear Exposure to Anthropic, the First Trading Day After Its IPO

Following Anthropic's Public S-1 Filing, ANTO & ANTD Build on Direxion's Leadership in Single Stock Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Direxion, a leading provider of ETFs, today announced plans to launch the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bull 2X ETF (ANTO) and the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bear 2X ETF (ANTD). The announcement follows Anthropic's public filing of a Form S-1 registration statement with the SEC for a proposed initial public offering of Class A common stock. Anthropic is the company behind the Claude family of AI models.

ANTO will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the daily performance of the Class A common stock of Anthropic, and ANTD will seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the inverse (-200%) of that performance. Direxion expects both Funds to begin trading on the first trading day following the start of trading in Anthropic's Class A common stock, subject to SEC effectiveness and completion of Anthropic's offering.

Anthropic has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT, and the offering's price range and size have not yet been set. According to the filing, Anthropic reported revenue of $16.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared with $1.2 billion in the same period a year earlier. A public listing would open trading access to one of the few pure-play developers of frontier AI models and would rank among the most closely watched technology debuts of 2026, alongside SpaceX and an anticipated OpenAI listing. ANTO and ANTD would complement Direxion's existing Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia-related products, giving traders targeted exposure across the companies driving the next phase of AI development.

"Anthropic's S-1 moves this IPO from anticipation to the calendar, and traders are already focused on how they will express a view," said Mo Sparks, Chief Product Officer at Direxion. "We plan to have ANTO and ANTD trading the first session after Anthropic goes public, giving active traders a focused pair of 2X daily tools to trade either direction from day one. They sit alongside our Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia single-stock funds, rounding out a toolkit for the names driving the AI trade, and they extend the single-stock franchise we have built."

ANTO and ANTD will join a deep bench of Direxion Daily Single Stock Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs, from the firm's Tesla flagship, the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X and Bear 1X ETF (TSLL and TSLS), to recent IPO-driven launches such as the Direxion Daily SpaceX Bull and Bear 2X ETFs (LOFF and LOFD) and AI names like Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X and Bear 1X ETFs (NVDU and NVDD). The planned Funds would add long and inverse access to the maker of Claude to that toolkit, reinforcing Direxion's standing as the leading issuer of single-stock ETFs in the U.S.

All Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETFs are intended only for investors with an in-depth understanding of the risks associated with seeking leveraged investment results, and who plan to actively monitor and manage their positions. There is no guarantee these ETFs will meet their objective. Please visit the Direxion Leveraged and Inverse ETF Education Center, where you will find educational brochures, videos, and a self-paced online course to help you understand if Leveraged and Inverse ETFs - including Single Stock Daily LETFs - are right for you.

About Direxion:

Direxion equips investors driven by conviction with ETF solutions built for purpose and fine-tuned for precision. These solutions serve a broad spectrum of investors, whether executing short-term tactical trades or building longer-term portfolio allocations. Direxion's reputation is founded on developing products that precisely express market perspectives and allow investors to manage their risk exposure. Founded in 1997, the company has approximately $70.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.direxion.com.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

For more information on all Direxion Shares ETFs, go to www.direxion.com, or call us at 866.301.9214.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus call 866.476.7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investing in the fund involves a high degree of risk. Anthropic recently commenced its initial public offering and may experience heightened volatility. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock's performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance increases, and the Bear Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance decreases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in Anthropic.

Information Technology Sector Risk - The value of stocks of information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology is particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation, and competition, both domestically and internationally, including competition from competitors with lower production costs.

Software Industry Risk - Companies that develop and implement computer software can face risks associated with intense competition, especially in new product development, deployment and delivery, product obsolescence or saturation, cybersecurity risks as well as changes in regulation especially with respect to consumer or customer data, and risks associated with technology.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Company Risk - Companies engaged in AI and big data typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence as well as the risks of increased regulations or restrictions which could have an impact on AI and big data companies.

Anthropic Investing Risk - Investing in Anthropic involves a high degree of risk. Anthropic operates in a rapidly changing and highly competitive industry. Returns depend in part on Anthropic's ability to develop, train, and commercialize advanced artificial intelligence models and related products and services while managing substantial research, development, and computing infrastructure costs. Anthropic faces intense competition from large, well-capitalized technology companies, emerging artificial intelligence firms, and open-source initiatives. Anthropic relies on third-party cloud infrastructure and specialized hardware, and disruptions, capacity constraints, or cost increases could adversely affect its operations. Anthropic is subject to evolving regulatory scrutiny related to artificial intelligence, data protection, privacy, intellectual property, and content governance, and adverse regulatory developments could impose significant costs or restrict its business model. Real or perceived defects, bias, misuse, or harmful outputs from Anthropic's models could result in reputational harm, legal liability, or loss of customers. Anthropic may not be able to sustain revenue growth or achieve profitability due to continued investment requirements and market uncertainty.

Direxion Shares Risks - An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with a Fund concentrating its investments in a particular security, industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. A Fund's investments in derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other investments, including imperfect correlations with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility and lack of availability. As a result, the value of an investment in the Fund may change quickly and without warning. Risks of the Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Anthropic Investing Risk, Market Risk, Concentration Risk, Cash Transaction Risk, Non-Affiliation Risk, and risks specific to the information technology sector and software industry, which includes exposure to artificial intelligence. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bull 2X ETF, Daily Correlation Risk, and for the Direxion Daily Anthropic Bear 2X ETF, Shorting or Inverse Risk as well as Daily Inverse Correlation Risk. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of the Funds.

Distributor: ALPS Distributors, Inc.

SOURCE Direxion