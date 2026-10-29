SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders and The Record Date

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces an update of its previously announced special meeting of shareholders scheduled on Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (i.e., Friday, August 28, 2026, in Hong Kong) (the "Special Meeting"). Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated June 12, 2026, July 8, 2026, July 31, 2026 and September 23, 2026 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to the Special Meeting. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Company announces that the Special Meeting will convene on Thursday, December 17, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (i.e., Friday, December 18, 2026, in Hong Kong).

The record date for the determination of the Shareholders of the Company who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be Thursday, November 12, 2026 (for both Canada and Hong Kong) (the "Record Date"). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to attend the Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights. For Hong Kong Shareholders, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F., Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with TSX Trust Company or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, as soon as possible and in any event received by no later than 6:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, December 15, 2026 (which is 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, Hong Kong time), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and public holidays in Hong Kong, China) before the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

A notice of the Special Meeting which contains, amongst other things, the time, venue and detailed agenda of the Special Meeting, along with a management circular concerning certain matters to be considered at the Special Meeting, will be dispatched to Shareholders in due course and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Yingbin Ian He

Lead Director

Hong Kong: October 29, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan Keung Vic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/southgobi-announces-date-of-special-meeting-of-shareholders-and-the-record-date-1243522