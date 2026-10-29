Nordic Semiconductor proves Bluetooth High Data Throughput feature in silicon

Bluetooth High Data Throughput is a major enhancement to Bluetooth Low Energy's capabilities, increasing the maximum transfer speed almost fourfold without leaving the wireless technology, software, and tools product makers already rely on.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Semiconductor (OSE: NOD), a global leader in low-power wireless connectivity solutions, today proves the upcoming Bluetooth High Data Throughput (HDT) feature in silicon through its video demonstration. Nordic, who has an established reputation as a leader in Bluetooth technology, is one of the first vendors to showcase support for Bluetooth HDT.

With support for longer packets, Bluetooth HDT will let wearables, smart home devices, PC accessories, hearing aids, and other Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) products transfer data significantly faster, while retaining Bluetooth LE's energy efficiency.

Built on the Bluetooth LE billions of devices already use

Nordic will bring Bluetooth HDT to developers through the standard software, tools, and developer experience used by customers today. That means product designers can add faster data transfer without starting over on a new stack, new tools, or with a new supplier.

A step up in Bluetooth LE capability

Bluetooth HDT is expected to be released in late 2026 by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). It will introduce new ways for the radio to pack more data into each transmission, along with support for longer packets enabling higher bandwidth Bluetooth data transfer.

The company will show the technology at electronica 2026 in Munich, Germany, at booth C6 159. Until then, Nordic's demonstration of Bluetooth HDT is viewable in this video (LINK).

Product designers wishing to explore Bluetooth HDT with Nordic can learn more and register their interest at nordicsemi.com/BluetoothHDT.

About Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor is a leading low-power wireless IoT company, providing the essential platform and wireless technologies that connect the world's IoT devices for the consumer, healthcare, and industrial markets.

By offering world-class hardware, embedded software, development tools, and cloud lifecycle services, the company simplifies the development and maintenance of secure, reliable, and scalable connected products. www.nordicsemi.com

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