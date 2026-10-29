SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / On September 24, Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) offered to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The issuer Tender Offer expired Tuesday October 27.

In short, 327,740 shares were purchased for $24,580,500. Remaining UTMD shares outstanding at this date are 2,849,041 including 1,775 employee option shares exercised in October.

In addition, $107,720 administration fees will be paid to the depositary and information agent, and $6,732 in filing fees to the SEC. The effective cost of the tender offer was 75.35/ share. Another 1% excise tax will be levied by the federal government on share repurchases.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:

Brian Koopman

(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-reports-corrected-results-of-tender-offer-1243616