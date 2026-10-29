irst Solar has opened its new solar module facility in Gaffney, South Carolina, holding a celebration to inaugurate the first phase of production at what is slated to become a 3.4 GW plant. The event featured company executives, community leaders and politicians from several levels of government. The company plans to use the facility to onshore the final production processes for Series 6 Plus thin-film modules initiated at its international facilities. First Solar says the investment was driven by rising domestic demand for US-made energy equipment following recent federal trade policies and the ...

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