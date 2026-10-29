New Google Search Console data released for snowbird season shows company-review pages accounted for 49% of Transportvibe's search impressions, compared with 8% for pricing and cost pages

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Transportvibe, a trust and reputation platform for the U.S. auto transport industry, has released new search data showing that people researching vehicle shipping companies are spending significantly more time investigating who they may book with than researching price alone.

Transportvibe Search Data Shows Auto Transport Reviews Draw More Interest Than Pricing Pages

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The findings come as snowbird season begins, when many vehicle owners arrange transportation to warmer states including Florida, Arizona and Texas.

According to Transportvibe Google Search Console data from July through October 2026, with all figures describing searches in which Transportvibe appeared on Google, pages reviewing individual auto transport companies drove 49% of Transportvibe's 807,000+ Google search impressions. Pricing and cost pages accounted for 8%.

The company said the search patterns suggest that consumers researching auto transport are placing significant attention on company legitimacy, reputation and booking risk before comparing price.

"People want to know who they are trusting with their vehicle before they commit," said Javokhir Khasanov, founder of Transportvibe. "For many households, a vehicle is one of their biggest purchases, so handing it over to a company they have only recently found can feel like a significant decision. Spending five minutes checking a company before booking can help people avoid costly mistakes."

Transportvibe Publishes Five-Minute Pre-Booking Check

Alongside the search data, Transportvibe has published a five-minute checklist consumers can use before arranging vehicle transportation.

The first step is to verify the company's USDOT or MC number through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER system and confirm that the registered company name, address and phone number match the information provided.

Consumers should also ask whether they are dealing directly with the carrier that will transport the vehicle or with a broker arranging transportation through a carrier.

Transportvibe recommends checking reviews across more than one source, including negative reviews, to understand recurring complaints or issues before booking.

Price should also be reviewed in context. A quote substantially below other available quotes or a request for a large upfront deposit may warrant additional checking. Consumers can compare quotes against Transportvibe's car shipping cost breakdown to better understand the factors that commonly affect vehicle transport pricing.

Pickup and delivery terms should also be confirmed in writing. Transportvibe advises consumers to inspect the Bill of Lading at both pickup and delivery and to remember that vehicle transport delivery dates are generally estimates rather than guarantees.

The company has also published a guide to avoiding auto transport scams covering additional steps consumers can take when evaluating a transport provider.

Consumers who want to carry out the checks in one place can also use Transportvibe's free Red Flag Checker, which is designed to help identify information that may warrant closer review before booking.

Transportvibe said the seasonal timing of the data is particularly relevant as vehicle shipping activity increases on southbound routes during the annual snowbird migration.

The company plans to continue analyzing search behavior to better understand what information consumers look for when comparing auto transport providers.

About Transportvibe

Transportvibe is a trust and reputation platform for the U.S. auto transport industry, launched in January 2025. It helps people shipping a vehicle research and compare transport companies using a directory built from FMCSA records, customer reviews, TrustScore company ratings that cannot be purchased or influenced by paid placement, ShipAdvisor AI, and free tools including a Red Flag Checker and a car shipping price estimator.

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