GXTrust, a well-established European brand in gaming accessories, and THX Ltd., a world-class high-fidelity audio and video tuning, certification, and technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to elevate gaming audio across GXTrust product offerings. Representing a shared commitment to providing premium sound quality, immersion, and performance to gamers, this collaboration marks an advance in audio immersion for gaming fans across Europe and beyond.

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High-quality audio has become a priority in modern gaming from competitive gameplay where clear communication and directional cues are key, to immersive titles that demand rich, detailed soundscapes to transport players to brand new worlds. This GXTrust x THX partnership comes at this critical time in the market to deliver consumer electronics products that deliver audio with a wide soundstage with emotional realism and cinematic sound.

"Great audio is an essential part of the gaming experience," says Jeroen Hoogland, chief executive officer, Trust International B.V. "Our partnership with THX reflects our commitment to continuously raising the bar for gamers and investing in technologies that deliver meaningful improvements in both performance and immersion. Together, we're creating a strong foundation for the next generation of GXTrust gaming audio products."

Both companies bring over forty years of experience in their respective fields, so eighty plus years combined. A European market leader in gaming peripherals, GXTrust has built a reputation for providing gamers with quality products they know, love, and Trust, from durable mechanical keyboards to surround-sound headsets. Likewise, THX known for ensuring the reproduction of impeccable sound since the launch of the film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and since then developing their innovative THX Spatial Audio technology- is revered as one of the top names in audio fidelity and immersion.

"This partnership with GXTrust empowers them to usher in a new generation of gaming products," says Tuyen Pham, chief executive officer, THX Ltd. "GXTrust shares our passion for delivering high-quality experiences that resonate with consumers, and their vision for accessible, performance-driven gaming peripherals makes them a natural partner for THX Ltd. We look forward to supporting the development of a growing portfolio of products that will help gamers enjoy richer, more immersive audio experiences over Trust devices."

This partnership marks the beginning of a broader strategic collaboration one which underscores both companies' long-term vision: delivering gaming audio experiences that matter, backed by innovation, quality, and a genuine understanding of what gamers need. The first GXTrust products in development with THX Spatial Audio+ are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2027.

About GXTrust

With over 40 years of experience in providing digital accessories, GXTrust, based in the with over 40 years of experience in providing digital accessories, GXTrust, based in the Netherlands, is the one-stop brand for quality gear tailored specifically for PC and console gamers. With durable and easy-to-use products, designed in Europe, our broad assortment covers everything needed to enhance skills and provide a truly immersive gaming experience. From high-precision mice and durable mechanical keyboards to super-comfortable chairs and surround sound headsets; the GXTrust portfolio offers the full setup to empower gamers to realise their full potential. With the support of local Sales and Marketing teams, GXTrust products are available in more than 50 countries with more than 20,000 listings across local shops, larger electronics stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and online. GXTrust is part of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People.

About THX Ltd.

Founded in 1983 by Hollywood filmmaker George Lucas, THX Ltd. today continues to excel at empowering great entertainment experiences. The company provides innovative technologies and the assurance of superior audio and visual fidelity that truthfully deliver the artist's vision. THX offerings go beyond studios and cinemas to include consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment venues. THX Spatial Audio and patent rich THX AAA audio technologies, and world-class THX Certification standards help THX partners bring premium entertainment enjoyment to market in the cinema, home, gaming, and mobile lifestyle electronics sectors. THX is headquartered in the USA, with laboratories and development offices in Europe, Taiwan, and China. THX Ltd. in Shenzhen uniquely serves as the only joint Approved Test Center for both HDR10+ and Eclipsa certification in China. For further information, please visit THX.com, reach out to info@thx.com, and find us on Facebook, Instagram, THX Official WeChat, BiliBili, X and LinkedIn.

THX, THX Spatial Audio, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

E: jody@thx.com or pr@thx.com