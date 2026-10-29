Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC's Financial Reporting in 2027

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION, Financial calendar, October 29, 2026 at 07:45 p.m. EET

In 2027, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:

Financial Statement Release for 2026 on March 11, 2027

Business Review for Q1 2027 on May 3, 2027

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2027 on August 19, 2027

Business Review for Q3 2027 on October 27, 2027

Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of its financial results (Financial Statement Release, Half-Year Financial Report and Business Reviews).

The Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report for 2026, including the Sustainability Statement contained therein, together with the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report, will be published on April 6, 2027.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2027. The Board of Directors will convene the meeting separately.

Rapala VMC Corporation

Cyrille Viellard

President and Chief Executive Officer

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with the largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13 Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 228 million in 2025, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share has been listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.



www.rapalavmc.com