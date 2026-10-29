Showpad named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Revenue Enablement Platforms, 2027

Aragon recognizes Showpad's governed AI agents, open connectivity, and mobile-first design for field-selling organizations

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Showpad, the AI-native Revenue Effectiveness Platform built for field-selling organizations in complex industries, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for Revenue Enablement Platforms 2027 .

The report evaluated 14 providers. Aragon identifies Leaders as vendors with comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and that perform effectively against those strategies.

The recognition arrives as AI agents change how sellers work. Aragon predicts that by the end of 2027, half of enterprise sales representatives will work with a team of three to four specialized AI agents. Those same enterprises are moving cautiously, Aragon notes, over agent reliability and data exposure. Showpad is built for that tension: agents grounded in approved content, governed by design, and ready for regulated industries.

"Within a few years, every revenue team member will have AI teammates, and revenue will scale with intelligence, not headcount," said Potoula Chresomales, Chief Product Officer at Showpad. "We've built the governed foundation for that future, and this recognition tells us the market sees it."

Built for field sellers in the age of AI agents

Aragon's evaluation reflects the platform Showpad has built for organizations that sell complex products in person:

Governed AI agents. Genie Agent Studio gives go-to-market teams pre-configured agents for RFP response, competitive intelligence, and product comparison. Each is grounded in approved content and governed by enterprise-grade data guardrails.

gives go-to-market teams pre-configured agents for RFP response, competitive intelligence, and product comparison. Each is grounded in approved content and governed by enterprise-grade data guardrails. Open connectivity. Showpad's MCP Server and 30+ connectors let AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, and Glean draw on Showpad's governed content and expertise.

Showpad's MCP Server and 30+ connectors let AI platforms such as Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce Agentforce, and Glean draw on Showpad's governed content and expertise. Coaching and readiness. Roleplay AI allows sellers to practice realistic buyer conversations in 25+ languages and get automated feedback, with onboarding and learning in the same platform.

"Enterprises are moving toward digital coworkers for sellers, but they need data guardrails and open standards like MCP to deploy them with confidence. Showpad delivers on these through Field Seller Agent, Genie Agent Studio and its MCP Server, with a mobile-first design built for field-centric sales organizations," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research.

To read what Aragon recognized and how it applies to your own evaluation, get the report here .

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as those in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution.

Powered by GenieAI and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field. Learn more at showpad.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com .

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

MEDIA CONTACT

press@showpad.com

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SOURCE: Showpad

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