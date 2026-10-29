OCVIBE TO WELCOME TEAMLAB'S FIRST U.S. MUSEUM TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

The World's Most Celebrated Art Collective Will Unveil a New Exhibition in its Permanent U.S. Home When it Opens in Anaheim, California in 2030

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- teamLab, the internationally celebrated art collective known for creating immersive environments that merge the boundaries between art, technology, nature, and guest experience, today announced plans to open its first permanent museum in the United States at OCVIBE, the 100-acre sports, entertainment, and arts district currently under construction in Southern California. Spanning approximately 110,000 square feet, the purpose-built museum will be designed around teamLab's immersive art experience, with architecture by smith-clementi.

"It is with great joy that we announce the opening of teamLab's first major museum in North America, located at OCVIBE in Anaheim," said Toshiyuki Inoko, Founder of teamLab. "For teamLab, through art, we seek to explore what perception is and what existence is. The artworks change with the presence of people, making them an integral part of the art itself. People immerse themselves with their entire bodies, transcending the boundaries between themselves, the artworks, and the world around them, becoming part of a borderless continuity."

"At OCVIBE, where people gather and where sports, music, and culture come together, visitors share the same space, perceive the world anew through their bodies, and share that experience with others. Here, we aim to bring to life this very experience that we continuously strive to create through our art," added Inoko.

The teamLab museum will be an integral part of OCVIBE's master plan, joining a deliberately curated mix of entertainment, dining, hospitality, and public spaces. Rather than treating art as an amenity, OCVIBE is making it central to the district's experience, woven into its architecture, landscape, and public realm, which has been designed to encourage continual exploration and outdoor walkability.

"From the outset, our vision for OCVIBE has been to create more than a collection of buildings and venues. We're building a connected, vibrant district where architecture, public spaces, art and entertainment come together to create an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts," said Dan Young, Executive Director of Development at OCVIBE. "Bringing teamLab to OCVIBE reflects the importance we've placed on integrating arts and culture into the district's master plan. It adds an entirely new dimension to what people can experience here in Anaheim, while helping establish OCVIBE as a cultural destination for California and the U.S."

Today's announcement not only establishes a permanent U.S. home for teamLab in California, but it also gives art lovers across the U.S. ongoing access to a groundbreaking cultural experience that has historically required traveling abroad, or, catching a limited exhibition at one of the world's leading arts and cultural institutions.

At OCVIBE, teamLab will be part of a vibrant, interconnected district that brings together chef-driven dining, live music and entertainment, expansive parks and public spaces, the nation's largest outdoor public art gallery, and year-round programming. Rather than visiting a stand-alone exhibition, guests will have opportunities to experience teamLab as part of a full day or extended stay in Anaheim. Once fully realized, this unique mix of arts, culture and entertainment will give visitors more reasons to stay longer, explore Anaheim's many attractions, and support businesses throughout the community.

"teamLab choosing Anaheim for its first permanent U.S. home is a powerful statement about where our destination is headed," said Mike Waterman, President & CEO of Visit Anaheim. "Anaheim has always been a place where people come to experience something they can't find anywhere else, and teamLab will expand our appeal to new audiences from around the world. Experiences like this inspire longer stays, repeat visits, and even greater exploration of everything Anaheim has to offer."

Designing Space for teamLab

Designed by smith-clementi, OCVIBE's master planners, the museum is conceived as a distinctive sculptural presence within the district. Anchoring one end of OCVIBE, and very visible from the freeway, the building is designed to reveal itself differently as visitors approach and move around it, whether by car or on foot. With the museum's immersive galleries requiring a largely windowless environment, smith-clementi approached the exterior as a shimmering cloak enveloping the darkened spaces within. The textured exterior draws on natural forms, with a pattern that evokes scales and movement, while its surface responds to changing sunlight, subtly shifting in color and appearance throughout the day.

The design also creates a deliberate dialogue with the neighboring ARTIC (Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center) and OCVIBE's park landscape. Where ARTIC is transparent and illuminated from within, the museum is conceived as its inverse: a solid, colorful presence that comes alive in daylight while allowing ARTIC's illuminated form to take prominence after dusk. From the park and ARTIC, the museum forms a sculptural backdrop to the landscape, visually extending the park and giving this part of OCVIBE a distinct architectural identity.

"Designing teamLab's permanent U.S. home let us think about their building as a reflection of their immersive experiences, often depicting the beauty of movement in nature," said Julie Smith-Clementi of smith-clementi. "There's a feeling of transformation important to the exterior. While buildings are normally fixed in place, the environment can still be leveraged into the script. This building feels different depending on the direction or pace of your approach. The time of day, or movement of clouds participates in rendering its iridescent cloak, enriching what you think you see. We want the design to leave room for imagination and discovery and, like in nature, to offer something new with each visit."

LPA is working with smith-clementi as the Architect of Record and is working directly with teamLab on the exhibitions for the OCVIBE museum.

Opening the First Phase of OCVIBE in 2027

OCVIBE will welcome its first guests in March 2027 when the 5,000-person capacity concert hall opens, followed by Katella Commons, the 50,000-square-foot chef-driven market hall. Later in the year, The Weave, the district's commercial office building, and home to co-working operator Kiln, will open along with the first phase of the district's restaurants, public art program, and public spaces.

For images, photos, b-roll, and more information about OCVIBE, visit the OCVIBE Media Center.

Media Contacts:

teamLab: lab-pr@team-lab.com

OCVIBE: Jessica Scaperotti/Erika Muir, mediarelations@ocvibe.com

The Syndicate: Jeff Kilgour, ocvibepr@thesyn.com

Orchestra: Jamie Bricmont, ocvibe@orchestraco.com

About OCVIBE

OCVIBE is a new district currently under construction in the heart of Orange County, California. Privately funded with a $5 billion commitment by the Samueli Family, OCVIBE will turn 100 acres of Anaheim into an easily accessible, walkable community and transform the area surrounding the Honda Center into a vibrant, year-round destination. The first phase of OCVIBE begins opening to the public in early 2027 and includes a concert hall, a public plaza, the Katella Commons market hall, and new office space at The Weave, the county's first mass timber office building in a mixed-use development. Once fully complete in 2033, the new community will bring 20 acres of open space to Southern California, along with three miles of connected walking trails, more than 2,000 residences, 35+ new dining experiences, and three state-of-the-art entertainment venues. The development of OCVIBE is one of the largest private investments ever made in Southern California and promises to bring unparalleled experiences and amenities to its visitors and residents.

About teamLab

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective that seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception. In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

https://www.teamlab.art/

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