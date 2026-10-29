Maria Bartiromo To Host America Business Forum

The pioneering business journalist and two-time Emmy Award winner will lead two days of conversations at Kaseya Center in Miami on December 16-17, broadcast to audiences around the world

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America Business Forum today announced that Maria Bartiromo will serve as Host of America Business Forum 2026, taking place December 16-17 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Across two days, Bartiromo will guide the conversations on the forum's main stage, before a live arena audience and a global broadcast.

A pioneering American business journalist and two-time Emmy Award winner, Bartiromo has spent nearly four decades at CNN, CNBC and FOX. She made history as the first journalist to report live daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and has interviewed U.S. presidents, heads of state, and some of the most influential figures in business and culture.

"In over 30 years in this industry, I've stood on hundreds of stages. The floor, the studio, the streets. But nothing quite like this," said Maria Bartiromo. "I'll take you inside the conversations that will challenge how we think, expand what we believe is possible, and inspire what comes next."

Bartiromo joins America Business Forum following a landmark 2025 edition that brought together some of the world's most influential figures in politics, business, technology, sports, and culture, including President Donald J. Trump, Jeff Bezos, Jamie Dimon, Ken Griffin, Eric Schmidt, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal. America Business Forum reached audiences in 119 countries and generated 27.4 billion global impressions, establishing itself as one of the most influential leadership platforms in the world.

"For nearly four decades, Maria has asked the questions that move markets and shape decisions. That is exactly what this stage demands," said Ignacio Gonzalez Castro, Chairman and CEO of America Business Forum. "This December, the leaders shaping business, politics, technology, sports and culture will share one stage in Miami, and Maria will take the world inside those conversations."

In 2026, America Business Forum returns to Kaseya Center immediately following the G20 Leaders' Summit on December 14-15, with the format that defines it: a live arena experience, broadcast globally, where leaders do not simply speak to each other. They speak to the world.

Watch the announcement: https://youtu.be/Y26jedVTv0U

Registration:

For tickets and updates, visit www.americabusiness.com

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For press inquiries, interview requests, contact: press@americabusiness.com

For credentials: here

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About America Business Forum

America Business Forum brings together the world's most influential figures in business, politics, technology, sports and culture for conversations broadcast to a global audience. Since 2017, ABF has connected leaders and audiences across industries and borders. Its 2025 Miami edition reached audiences in 119 countries and generated 27.4 billion impressions and $210 million in earned media value. The 2026 edition will take place December 16-17 at Kaseya Center in Miami, during the same week as the G20 Leaders' Summit. For more information, visit americabusiness.com.

Correction: A grammatical change was made to the name in the headline

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