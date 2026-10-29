American Greetings Corporation: JACQUIE LAWSON'S BELOVED DIGITAL ADVENT CALENDAR RETURNS FOR ANOTHER HOLIDAY SEASON

JACQUIE LAWSON'S BELOVED DIGITAL ADVENT CALENDAR RETURNS FOR ANOTHER HOLIDAY SEASON

The Picturesque Lake District in England Provides the Setting for the 17th Annual Edition of a Festive Favorite Filled with Daily Games, Activities and Delights

DEWSBURY, England, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquie Lawson, one of the largest international ecard brands, renowned for the quality of its art, animation and music, launched its 17th annual Digital Advent Calendar today. Set in England's stunning Lake District, the 2026 edition brings the magic of the region to life through daily animated stories, games, activities and festive surprises throughout the Advent season.

The 2026 Jacquie Lawson Lake District Advent Calendar is available for purchase online at jacquielawson.com or via the mobile app for £8 or $9.99 for one calendar, with discounted rates for purchasing multiple copies.

Globally renowned for its dramatic glacial landscapes, sweeping lakes and rugged mountain fells, the Lake District also has a rich literary history. The breathtaking scenery inspired the Romantic Poetry movement led by William Wordsworth and provided the setting for many beloved children's tales by Beatrix Potter.

Purchasers of this year's Jacquie Lawson Lake District Advent Calendar will wake up daily to a beautiful waterfront scene, bursting with Christmassy surprises. Clicking on the numbered ornaments will unveil animated stories, creative activities and festive games. Those who visit the town will find a mysterious Lake District Tizzie-Whizie, which will be hiding in a new place each day.

Of course, there will be a lake house to decorate. Inside, visitors will find a new gift each day, along with a host of festive amusements. Returning favourites include the Snowflake Maker and Santa Drop game, as well as new treats like chess and an adorable otter game.

"We knew that for this year's holiday, we wanted to take Jacquie Lawson fans to a place like no other," said Maren Bean, Creative Director, Jacquie Lawson. "The Lake District is undoubtedly spectacular all year round but truly becomes the most remarkable holiday setting for celebrating Advent with friends and family. Filled with Christmas decorations, sweet treats and seasonal traditions, this year's Lake District calendar transports visitors into a wonderful world of Christmas cheer."

Once purchased, users can enjoy the Jacquie Lawson Lake District Advent Calendar for themselves or, if purchased from the Jacquie Lawson website, send as a gift. Once activated, it can be downloaded and enjoyed on any compatible device - iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Windows 10/11 and Mac PCs.

About Jacquie Lawson

Inspired by its namesake artist, Jacquie Lawson is a renowned provider of digital greeting cards and online gifts. Since 2002, the artists at Jacquie Lawson.com have been creating high-quality, animated ecards which bring joy, laughter and heart-warming messages to people around the world. Their collection includes a wide variety of themes, from birthday and anniversary cards to festive animations and interactive puzzles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jacquie Lawson continues to create ecards for every moment. Follow Jacquie Lawson on Facebook @JacquieLawsonecards and Instagram @JacquieLawsonecards, and learn more at jacquielawson.com.

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