The published interview examines predictive analytics, personal data collection and the implications of AI-driven technologies, with a further broadcast scheduled for November 1.

Troy, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Dr. Terrance E. Dillard, a cybersecurity and privacy professional, AI practitioner and educator, has appeared on Power Ace Radio's PAR Real Talk to discuss how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and the collection of personal data may affect privacy and individual autonomy. The interview is available on Spotify, with a further broadcast scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2026, beginning at 6 p.m. UK time.

Hosted by Pally, the interview explores the digital infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence and the personal data generated through everyday activities, including online searches, shopping, location services, social media and digital transactions. Dillard, Ph.D., MSIA, CISSP, also discusses how predictive analytics and algorithms can identify behavioural patterns, anticipate preferences and influence the content and recommendations people encounter online.

The conversation examines a central question: as AI systems become increasingly capable of identifying patterns in human behaviour, what are the implications when those patterns can be used to anticipate people's actions and potentially influence their decisions? Drawing on themes from his book, Erosion of Privacy: The System Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself, Dillard discusses how privacy concerns may develop gradually as people exchange personal information for digital convenience.

The discussion also explores how AI systems use data from everyday behaviours to identify patterns, anticipate preferences and potentially influence decisions, raising broader questions about privacy, personal autonomy and the trade-off between digital convenience and personal data.

The episode, titled PAR Real Talk with Dr. Terrance E. Dillard - Erosion of Privacy: The System Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself, has been published on Spotify and shared through Power Ace Radio's Facebook page. The additional broadcast is scheduled for November 1, 2026, at 6 p.m. UK time.

Listeners can access the published episode on Spotify. The scheduled broadcast can be accessed through Power Ace Radio's live stream.

Dillard's book, Erosion of Privacy: The System Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself, is available in hardcover, paperback, Kindle and audiobook formats.

About Digital Countermeasures Inc.

Digital Countermeasures Inc. focuses on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, privacy, digital resilience, and technology education. Founded by Dr. Terrance E. Dillard, the company is associated with educational resources and initiatives intended to help individuals and organizations understand emerging digital risks and the implications of increasingly data-driven systems. Learn more at https://dcmeasures.com/.

About Dr. Terrance E. Dillard

Dr. Terrance E. Dillard, Ph.D., MSIA, CISSP, is a cybersecurity practitioner, artificial intelligence strategist, educator, consultant, and U.S. Air Force Gulf War veteran. His work focuses on cybersecurity, digital systems, privacy, and responsible technology. He is the author of Erosion of Privacy: The System Knows You Better Than You Know Yourself and is associated with Digital Countermeasures.

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