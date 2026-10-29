Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Christine Gardner, Vice President, Direct Investing Distribution, TD Wealth and her team, along with TD Direct Investing clients, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate their high net worth direct investor clients and a few ETF issuers.





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TD Direct Investing is Canada's first brokerage for self-directed investors and Canada's top digital brokerage. Through exceptional client service and a variety of trading platforms, including TD Easy Trade, WebBroker, TD Active Trader and Advanced Dashboard, TD Direct Investing offers insights, education and support to investors, regardless of their investing level and goals.

At TSX, we have witnessed the Canadian ETF industry's evolution, where over 50% of ETF flows are now coming from self-directed investors. We celebrate companies like TD Direct Investing taking the lead and embracing the self-directed high net worth investment community.

Based on current data as of June 2026. Please visit www.moneysense.ca for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321701