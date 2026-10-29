Kolter Homes Announces Final 10 Homes at Rivella Along the St. Lucie River

Move-In Ready Homes and designer-decorated models offer final opportunities for refined coastal living in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Award-winning homebuilder Kolter Homes announces the final 10 homes available at Rivella, its private, gated community along the scenic St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Framed by 140 acres of protected preserve and conveniently located near the coastal attractions of Florida's Treasure Coast, Rivella brings together refined home design, natural beauty and a relaxed riverside lifestyle.

The remaining opportunities include Move-In Ready Homes and designer-decorated models available for purchase, allowing buyers to experience the community without the extended timeline of new construction. With no Community Development District (CDD) fees and low homeowners association (HOA) fees, Rivella offers additional value within an established residential setting.

A Lifestyle Shaped by the St. Lucie River

At Rivella, the natural surroundings are an essential part of everyday life. The community's riverside setting and expansive protected preserves create a peaceful retreat, where winding nature trails, lakeside views and lush landscapes invite residents to spend more time outdoors.

Mornings might begin with a quiet walk beneath the palms or a workout at the private Rivella Club. Afternoons offer opportunities to relax beside the lakeside pool, enjoy a friendly tennis match or gather with neighbors at the clubhouse. Designed to complement the surrounding landscape, Rivella's amenities encourage an active, yet relaxed lifestyle centered on wellness, recreation and connection.

Beyond the community, the Treasure Coast offers a wealth of coastal experiences. Residents can spend the morning kayaking along the St. Lucie River, enjoy an afternoon at Jensen Beach or Hutchinson Island and explore the waterfront restaurants and boutique shops of downtown Stuart. Rivella's location near Port St. Lucie's growing Port District provides additional access to waterfront recreation, dining and entertainment while maintaining the tranquility of a private residential neighborhood.

Final Move-In Ready Homes and Designer-Decorated Models

As Rivella approaches sellout, its final collection of homes presents an opportunity for buyers seeking new construction homes in Port St. Lucie within an established, gated community.

The remaining opportunities include Move-In Ready Homes and professionally designer-decorated models available for purchase. Featuring two to four bedrooms, the community's home designs offer open gathering spaces, flexible floorplans and connections between indoor and outdoor living.

Spacious kitchens and living areas provide inviting settings for entertaining, while flexible rooms accommodate visiting family, personal interests and changing household needs. Covered lanais extend the living space outdoors, creating opportunities to enjoy Florida's year-round climate and scenic surroundings.

The designer-decorated models offer an additional expression of Kolter Homes' commitment to quality craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Professionally coordinated interiors showcase carefully selected finishes, functional layouts and architectural details, allowing homebuyers to experience each residence as a complete living environment.

For buyers relocating to the Treasure Coast or seeking a more convenient transition into a new home, these final opportunities offer the appeal of new construction with a shorter path to move-in.

An Established Community With Lasting Appeal

Rivella combines the privacy of a gated neighborhood with the convenience of low-maintenance living. With no CDD fees and low HOA fees, the community offers an appealing ownership experience for homebuyers seeking thoughtfully designed residences in a desirable coastal setting.

"Rivella reflects our commitment to creating communities where the homes, amenities and surrounding environment work together to enrich everyday life," said Victoria Imhoff, division president of Kolter Homes. "With only 10 homes remaining, this is a unique opportunity for buyers to enjoy an established riverside neighborhood, thoughtfully designed homes and the natural beauty that makes the Treasure Coast such a desirable place to live."

The community's setting along the St. Lucie River, protected natural landscapes and access to private recreational amenities create a residential experience where privacy, relaxation and convenient coastal living come together.

Explore the Final Opportunities at Rivella

With just 10 homes remaining, Rivella presents a final opportunity to enjoy thoughtfully designed living along the St. Lucie River. The remaining collection of Move-In Ready Homes and designer-decorated models offers a convenient path to homeownership in one of Port St. Lucie's distinctive gated communities.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter" ), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes" ), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-announces-final-10-homes-at-rivella-along-the-st.-lucie-river-1240003