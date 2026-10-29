Climate First Bank Unveils Multi-Million Dollar Orlando Market Expansion

Fastest-growing bank opens new branch in Downtown Orlando and plans new branch in Mt. Dora

Climate First Bank CEO: "We see a major opportunity to double-down in central Florida."

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Climate First Bank, the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced the opening of its newest bank branch in downtown Orlando, FL and unveiled plans for a new bank branch in Mount Dora, FL. The new expansion brings the total number of branches in the Orlando market to three, including Climate First's 2,120 square foot flagship Winter Park branch which opened in 2022.

View photos of the new downtown Orlando branch and conceptual renderings of the Mt. Dora branch .

Lex Ford, CEO of Climate First Bank, "We see a major opportunity to double-down in central Florida. Not only does the region have a booming population and thriving small business community, but demand for residential solar continues to be exciting. This investment and expansion continues our commitment to mission-driven banking with a personal touch."

For the new downtown Orlando branch, Climate First invested more than $1.6 million to modernize a 2,550 square foot 1920's single-family home in the Lake Eola historic district (215 E. Livingston Street). The building design was overseen by KMF Architect and has received LEED gold interiors certification. The branch is now open and serving customers.

For the Mount Dora branch - set to open in 2027 - Climate First is investing approximately $4 million to develop a new 5,000 + square foot branch. Designed with Structural Mass Timber, the design sets to reuse locally-sourced wood in the interior. The branch sets to achieve net-zero energy efficiency by integrating cutting-edge 3D solar technology. This is accomplished through rooftop solar and vertical bifacial solar panels, aimed to absorb sunlight on both the front and back of the panels. The Mount Dora branch is striving to attain LEED Platinum certification status and will be located along US Highway 441 adjacent to the Mellow Mushroom.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information:

John Collins, john@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bank-unveils-multi-million-dollar-orlando-market-expan-1243946