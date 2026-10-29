Truist Expands Efforts To Address Homelessness and Housing Instability in Charlotte

Support for A Home for All reinforces Truist Charitable Fund's commitment to housing stability across Charlotte

Wrapping Charlotte in Care mobilizes community and corporate partners to support neighbors in need

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Truist today announced a significant commitment to A Home for All, including a $450,000 grant from the Truist Charitable Fund. A Home for All is Mecklenburg County's community-wide effort to create a more efficient and effective homelessness and housing continuum across Charlotte-Mecklenburg, bringing together public, private and nonprofit partners around coordinated solutions.

Funding will build on work already underway to connect more people to stable housing, strengthen homelessness prevention services and improve access to resources that help people remain housed, advancing efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness across Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

Truist's support reflects a broader effort to work alongside local partners to address complex challenges such as housing instability through philanthropy, civic leadership and volunteer engagement. As part of that work, Truist will convene teammates, clients and community partners for Wrapping Charlotte in Care, a day of service benefitting individuals and families experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity across Charlotte.

"Wrapping Charlotte in Care demonstrates what's possible when businesses, nonprofits and community leaders come together around a shared purpose," said Travis Rhodes, North Carolina West regional president for Truist. "By bringing together our resources, relationships and reach, we can help address immediate needs while contributing to longer-term solutions. Our grant to A Home for All builds on that collaboration and helps accelerate the work already underway to reduce homelessness and housing instability across Charlotte-Mecklenburg."

Mecklenburg County community data previously identified more than 2,000 people experiencing homelessness in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, underscoring the continued need for collective action among community stakeholders.

"Creating a more efficient and effective homelessness and housing continuum requires collaboration across the public, private and nonprofit sectors," said Laura Yates Clark, president and CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas, which is partnering on A Home for All fundraising. "This grant from Truist Charitable Fund will help connect more people to consistent housing and the support they need to thrive, while also raising awareness of the collective effort required to ensure more of our neighbors have access to safe, stable housing. We are grateful for Truist's partnership and shared commitment to creating lasting change."

"Our local housing needs continue to require a collective approach, and this generous contribution from Truist Charitable Fund strengthens ongoing efforts and reaffirms our valuable partner's commitment to address a critical need in our community," said Mecklenburg County Manager Mike Bryant. "This grant will certainly have a long-term positive impact, especially for our most vulnerable populations. We look forward to continuing to address foundational quality of life needs in collaboration with Truist and our strong network of community partners."

Wrapping Charlotte in Care brings partners together

Today, Oct. 29, approximately 100 volunteers from Truist and participating corporate partners, including the Charlotte Hornets and Novant Health, will support partner-led service projects across Charlotte benefiting people experiencing homelessness and housing instability. Volunteers will serve alongside staff and supporters of local nonprofit organizations including Roof Above, Charlotte Rescue Mission, Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition and New Chapter Alliance.

The day begins at Kings on Lamar, Roof Above's transitional housing community, where Truist will join nonprofit leaders and community partners to highlight the importance of continued investment and collaboration in addressing homelessness across Charlotte. Volunteers will then serve meals, support shower services, assemble care kits, distribute approximately 1,000 pairs of new shoes in partnership with Samaritan's Feet, and host a Fall Fest for families experiencing housing instability.

This commitment builds on Truist's longstanding efforts to advance housing stability across Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Since 2024, Truist has invested more than $210 million in affordable housing initiatives across the region, supporting solutions ranging from affordable and workforce housing to homeownership and preservation. Truist Foundation also provides philanthropic support and works alongside community partners to expand housing opportunities for individuals and families.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $554 billion as of Sept 30, 2026. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

About The Truist Charitable Fund

The Truist Charitable Fund ("TCF") is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE:TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. TCF invests in a wide variety of local community organizations through grants that support communities driving growth across seven program areas. TCF is a corporate donor-advised fund owned and administered by Foundation for the Carolinas and advised by Truist Foundation, Inc. To learn more about our philanthropic giving, visit TruistFoundation.org.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

For further information: Melinda Bonner, 703-786-7363, media@truist.com

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-expands-efforts-to-address-homelessness-and-housing-instabili-1244049