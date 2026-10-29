Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Colonial Coal International Corp. (TSXV: CAD) (the "Company" or "Colonial Coal") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christina Joan Clark (Christy Clark) to its Board of Directors.

Christy Clark appointment

Christy Clark is currently a senior advisor with the law firm Bennett Jones LLP. The Honorable Christy Clark led Canada's third largest province, British Columbia, for over six years - managing a government with $52B in revenues, 18 ministries, 27 crown corporations and over 125,000 employees. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Clark demonstrated the strongest performance of any Canadian Premier for economic growth, fiscal management and job creation. Ms. Clark retired from political life in 2017 as the longest serving female Premier in Canadian history and the only woman Premier in Canada ever to be re-elected. Ms. Clark brings to the Board extensive leadership experience, as well as valuable insights into Canadian and international markets, fiscal management and government relations.

David Austin, Colonial Coal's CEO, stated: "We are extremely excited and honoured to have Christy Clark join our Board. Christy's vast experience and exceptional Canadian and international reputation in all manner of financial markets and government relationships will vastly assist our Company in moving forward with potential strategic partnership and/or acquisitions or dispositions in order to enhance our shareholder value".

Christy Clark stated: "Having watched Colonial Coal's development and successes over the years, I am hopeful that I may be able to assist the Company greatly in its future endeavors".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Colonial Coal International Corp.

Colonial Coal is a publicly traded coal corporation in British Columbia that focuses primarily on coking coal projects. The northeast Coal Block of British Columbia, within which our Company's projects are located, hosts a number of proven deposits and has been the subject of M&A activities by Anglo-American and others. Additional information can be found on the Company's website www.ccoal.ca or by viewing the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

For more information about Colonial Coal International Corp. and our projects, please visit https://www.ccoal.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321714